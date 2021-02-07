How CBS Will Utilize the Super Bowl to Rebrand For The New TV Age

CBS is upping its sport this Sunday. The Eye community’s protection of Super Bowl LV comes barely greater than a 12 months after the company’s re-merger with Viacom, in addition to the arrival of Mike Benson as the community’s new president and chief advertising officer. Not solely is precedence one selling their relationship with the NFL and getting viewers to the huge day, however there are additionally a number of inside initiatives to be had — together with a rebrand of CBS and the launch of recent streamer Paramount Plus.

Now, it’s kick off time.

Benson and CBS have labored along with their ViacomCBS siblings and the NFL to craft a media plan round the Super Bowl that included promos throughout networks together with CBS, MTV, VH1, CMT, Brand, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Community and TV Land, in addition to AVOD streamer Pluto TV.

In latest days, Super Bowl LV countdown belongings, promotions about social points and tune-in spots focusing on informal soccer followers have been working, main to Sunday’s programming. “Super Bowl LV on CBS” bugs have additionally run throughout these networks, and expertise from throughout the company have been enlisted to assist with the advertising.

“What you’ll see on Sunday is I’m hoping simply form of a fruits of what we have a look at as only a actually nice impressed partnership with the NFL,” Benson mentioned. “That was not nearly advertising the sport but in addition actually sinking out loads of their pro-social actions so far as racial injustice and small enterprise help.”

However as viewers tune into the Super Bowl, Benson can be centered on giving audiences a unique picture of Eye community. CBS is legendary for pounding its chest as the TV’s most-watched community, however Benson is pulling again on that tubthumping to place CBS as an upscale model in an ever-more aggressive (and difficult, in the case of broadcast TV) panorama.

There will likely be spots devoted to new collection “The Equalizer” (which premieres after the Super Bowl) and “Clarice,” in addition to returning actuality entry “Powerful as Nails” and key franchises like the community’s “FBI” collection and “Late Present with Stephen Colbert.” However most of the spots will focus extra on the total community, together with its information, leisure and sports activities divisions, with bigger branding promos.

“It is going to be rather more centered, selling fewer issues, utilizing longer spots,” Benson mentioned. “We’re not simply taking a look at the Super Bowl as like, ‘Let’s simply market the whole lot that we’ve acquired.’ We’re going to lean closely into a few various things. Primary is ‘CBS Originals’, you’re going to see that model, that moniker come out in a very important method. Quantity two is, you will note the concept of’ dwell, on demand and streaming’ come out in a very like extra centered method. We wish individuals to perceive that CBS is a model that has developed and which you could you may watch CBS when, how and the place you need.

“However then the third piece is simply from a inventive perspective,” he added. “I really feel like we’re actually working to elevate the model and make a broadcast model really feel premium. It’s free premium.”

For CBS Sports activities, the community employed musician Rickey Minor (the “American Idol” and “Tonight Present” vet who additionally directed Whitney Houston’s famed Nationwide Anthem efficiency at the 1991 Super Bowl) to rating the sports activities model marketing campaign. The community has additionally licensed Sia’s observe “Collectively” for an leisure spot, Bishop Briggs’ “Maintain On” for a information promo, and songs from Brandi Carlile, Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and San Feldt feat. Kesha for different spots.

“I’m hoping that the whole lot that we’ve accomplished makes a press release about CBS to make the model extra related, extra trendy and surprises some individuals in a great way,” Benson mentioned. “In order that they’re like, ‘Wow, I didn’t anticipate that from CBS.’”

The three new model campaigns for leisure, information and sports activities to be revealed on Sunday will all tie into the “That is CBS” tagline. “We’re actually making an attempt to evolve issues so you actually consider these manufacturers that we now have as being content material manufacturers somewhat than distribution manufacturers and in order that’s form of a giant shift that we’re making,” Benson mentioned.

As for increasing the “CBS Originals” moniker, Benson borrowed the concept from his earlier gig at Amazon, the place the concept of branding reveals as “Amazon Originals” was vital to clarify that this was unique content material that got here along with your subscription to the digital big.

“At CBS we’ve been the unique content material creator for years, lengthy earlier than Netflix was even invented,” he mentioned. “The analysis that we did, we weren’t getting credit score for having that unique content material. Folks love ‘Survivor’ and so they love ‘60 Minutes’ and so they love these different reveals that we now have. However they by no means actually related it again to CBS. So it helps individuals perceive and provides us the credit score that we want.”

Vital to all of this, Benson famous, was reflecting the temper of an viewers maybe searching for a unique kind of promote throughout these pandemic instances. “I don’t need to be tone deaf to what’s occurring in the world,” he mentioned. “So we would like to make an emotional reference to the viewers. We don’t need to be miserable as a result of tv is a superb escape in the center of a pandemic. And we additionally need to be sure that individuals see our model is being spirited and energetic and genuine. You’ve recognized CBS to be like, ‘America’s primary community’ and ‘most watched.’ That’s necessary to us from a B2B perspective, however I don’t suppose it’s what individuals want to hear from us proper now. I believe they want to hear that we’ve acquired one thing we are able to all collect collectively and do collectively. That’s actually form of the temper and the spirit with the whole lot that we’re doing.”

In the meantime, anticipate to see loads of mentions of Paramount Plus all through the day as effectively, as ViacomCBS goals to bolster consciousness of the product a month earlier than it morphs from its present existence as CBS All Entry.

“We’ve been working very intently with that group,” Benson mentioned. “You will note a major presence from Paramount Plus all day and all through the sport. It’s one among our firm’s greatest priorities and so if you end up watching Super Bowl Sunday, all through the pregame, in sport, postgame and into ‘The Equalizer’ and Steven Colbert, it’s actually all about Paramount Plus. It’s getting the service acknowledged, having prospects perceive what it’s all about, the worth that you just get in it. And that CBS is a major a part of that.

“As we get nearer to the launch, it will likely be increase particularly what you get in the service,” he mentioned. “Between Paramount Plus, ‘Equalizer,’ ‘Clarice,’ ‘Powerful as Nails,’ that’s the focus.”