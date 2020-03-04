How Cheap The Invisible Man Was To Make Compared To The Dark Universe’s The Mummy

Following the failure of The Mummy in 2017, Common scuttled plans to construct a sequence of interconnected monster motion pictures within the MCU-esque Dark Universe. However Common nonetheless wished to leverage its traditional monster characters and needed to discover a new approach to take action post-Dark Universe. The first product of Common’s new method is final weekend’s The Invisible Man. And if you would like proof of simply how totally different these two movies are, look no additional than how less expensive The Invisible Man was to make than The Mummy.