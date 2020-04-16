How Chicago Fire’s Season 8 Finale Could Change Brett In Season 9, According To The Showrunner

Whereas there is not any saying at this level when Chicago Hearth and the remainder of the Dick Wolf sequence will be capable of return to the airwaves, there are many choices coming to the small display within the not-too-distant future. You should definitely swing by our 2020 spring premiere schedule for what you possibly can watch and when you possibly can watch it, and do not forget to vote in our ballot beneath about the way forward for Firehouse 51’s EMTs.