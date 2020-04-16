How Chicago Fire’s Season 8 Finale Could Change Brett In Season 9, According To The Showrunner

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season 8 finale of Chicago Hearth on NBC, known as “51’s Authentic Bell.”
Chicago Hearth has formally (if considerably prematurely) wrapped its eighth season on NBC, and the finale ended on a word that might end in some modifications for Firehouse 51’s EMTs. Whereas Foster is pursuing a possible return to medical faculty, Brett‘s future is rather less clear. Together with her companion probably leaving and Julie’s husband Scott dropping a bombshell on her, what’s subsequent for Brett? Properly, Chicago Hearth showrunner Derek Haas has some reassuring phrases for followers who might need ended the finale fearful about Brett’s longevity.
Scott’s bombshell reveal that he is taking child Amelia and transferring again to Rockford threw a wrench in Brett’s plan to be there for her sister and watch her develop up. Together with her companion probably leaving Firehouse 51 and her dynamic with Casey remaining firmly within the friendship zone, may Brett think about leaving Firehouse 51 to affix Scott and Amelia? I posed this very query to Derek Haas, whose response ought to please Brett followers:
I don’t assume Brett goes anyplace, however we do need to see her proceed to be an awesome large sister. There is likely to be a visit to see Scott and her child sister subsequent season.
Scott and child Amelia leaving Chicago does not imply Brett cannot be a part of their lives, in keeping with Derek Haas. Brett and Casey did make the journey to satisfy Julie with out spending days on the highway, so it stands to purpose that Brett may drop by for a go to together with her sister. No matter may (or won’t) occur to separate the companion dynamic between Foster and Brett, at the least one among Firehouse 51’s EMTs seemingly is not going anyplace.
Contemplating the speed of turnover with the EMTs in comparison with firefighters (with poor Otis as the newest exception, since Capp survived his accidents within the Season 8 finale) at Firehouse 51, I for one am glad to be assured that Brett will likely be round. Even when Foster strikes from Chicago Hearth to Chicago Med, there will likely be a well-recognized face in Ambulance 61.
Nonetheless, with “51’s Authentic Bell” (teasing Foster’s doable departure) additionally that includes Violet Lin, a.okay.a. the EMT from Firehouse 20 performed by Hanako Greensmith, in a fairly outstanding function, I discovered myself questioning if Violet may be part of Firehouse 51 to fill an EMT emptiness. When requested how Violet would slot in with the Firehouse 51 crew, showrunner Derek Haas shared:
We love her and need to see extra of her in Season 9. I feel she’s terrific and performs the character with simply the correct amount of enjoyable and swagger.
A return of Hanako Greensmith as Violet in Season 9 (whether or not or not she would take a spot in Ambulance 61) would presumably imply extra romantic shenanigans between Violet and Gallo, which added some levity to Chicago Hearth Season 8 and helped set up Gallo as a multidimensional character in a firehouse crammed with long-running characters. There might or is probably not modifications to the EMT dynamic at Firehouse 51 in Hearth Season 9, nevertheless it seems like followers can anticipate extra of Violet.
Luckily, Chicago Hearth has been renewed for a whopping three extra seasons, that means that the present forged of characters may very well be preventing fires and saving lives on primetime by way of at the least Season 11. With Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med already renewed for an additional three seasons, One Chicago has an extended future forward of it, probably crammed with crossovers. In reality, due to Chicago P.D., crossovers between Hearth and CBS’ FBI and FBI: Most Wished are doable now.
Whereas there is not any saying at this level when Chicago Hearth and the remainder of the Dick Wolf sequence will be capable of return to the airwaves, there are many choices coming to the small display within the not-too-distant future. You should definitely swing by our 2020 spring premiere schedule for what you possibly can watch and when you possibly can watch it, and do not forget to vote in our ballot beneath about the way forward for Firehouse 51’s EMTs.
