How Chicago Med Just Proved One Doctor Needs To Leave Th Hospital

Chicago Med aired an intense hour for what is going to show to be the penultimate episode of Season 5, with Ethan and Crockett coming to blows, Maggie nearly dropping the little boy she’d come to look after, and Ethan and Dr. Charles making an attempt to forestall a probably suicidal boy from leaving the hospital. None of those storylines had been fairly so drastic that I got here to the conclusion that one of many medical doctors concerned wants to depart the hospital; no, that was the case with Hannah, Will, and Curry. Hannah may have to depart Gaffney Chicago Med.