How Chicago Med Just Proved One Doctor Needs To Leave The Hospital

Spoilers forward for the April eight episode of Chicago Med Season 5 on NBC, referred to as “Just A River In Egypt.”
Chicago Med aired an intense hour for what’s going to show to be the penultimate episode of Season 5, with Ethan and Crockett coming to blows, Maggie virtually shedding the little boy she’d come to look after, and Ethan and Dr. Charles attempting to stop a probably suicidal boy from leaving the hospital. None of those storylines had been fairly so drastic that I got here to the conclusion that one of many docs concerned wants to depart the hospital; no, that was the case with Hannah, Will, and Curry. Hannah may have to depart Gaffney Chicago Med.
In “Just A RIver In Egypt,” Hannah made a sequence of harmful calls that finally ended with the dying of a girl who had been eight months pregnant, towards the recommendation of Curry however supported by Will. Whereas whether or not or not Hannah made the precise calls is a matter of perspective, since her odds weren’t nice both means, one of many points within the case was that Curry protested Hannah’s judgment as a result of she was not too long ago hooked on medicine.
Now, all indicators level towards Hannah being in restoration, and “Just A RIver In Egypt” ended her story together with her telling Will she wanted to go to an NA assembly. Regardless of a few of my considerations about Hannah and my ongoing considerations about her relationship with Will, Hannah appears to be dealing with her profession and restoration effectively.
The motive I feel she wants to depart is that Curry wasn’t the primary medical skilled at Med to have points with Hannah’s judgment as a result of her drug historical past, and she will be able to’t get a contemporary begin there irrespective of how easily her restoration goes. Hannah faces an uphill battle, and he or she was actually uncovered as an addict by a health care provider on the hospital, and her relationship with that physician is not any secret. Her colleagues are gossiping about her, and it may well impression affected person care.
None of that is to say that Hannah wants to depart Chicago Med, regardless of a few of my misgivings about her storyline in Season 5. There’s a couple of hospital in One Chicago, and the very nature of One Chicago implies that Hannah might nonetheless present up on Med, Fireplace, and P.D. if she’s not in obstetrics at Gaffney anymore. Throw in her relationship with Will, and she will be able to nonetheless be a part of the present.
Sadly, Hannah’s story won’t come to an particularly satisfying conclusion in Season 5. Like many different reveals, Chicago Med is ending early as a result of social distancing and manufacturing halts. Fortuitously, Med (in addition to Chicago Fireplace and Chicago P.D.) has already been renewed for 3 extra seasons, so Hannah can presumably be again with out a lot hassle if that’s the route Med desires to go.
For now, you possibly can look ahead to the Season 5 finale of Chicago Med on Wednesday, April 15 at eight p.m. ET on NBC, adopted by the Season eight finale of Chicago Fireplace at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET.
