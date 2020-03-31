How Chicago P.D.’s Upton Will Handle Her New Partnership In FBI Crossover, According To Tracy Spiridakos

For Hailey, when she first will get right into a state of affairs, as we noticed when she first joined Intelligence, she’s very guarded and it takes her a second to heat up. Her guarded method may be very curt. She does not actually allow you to in. We see that begin to conflict with OA when she first will get there. Her abrupt [approach], maintaining her distance, and her manner of dealing with her enterprise and we begin to see them conflict on the very starting, after which as they get to know one another and heat up, we see a extremely cool friendship by the tip of it, which was actually actually enjoyable to get to see the arc of these two characters coming collectively.