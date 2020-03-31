How Chicago P.D.’s Upton Will Handle Her New Partnership In FBI Crossover, According To Tracy Spiridakos

Go away a Remark
Though the three exhibits of One Chicago on NBC are taking the week off, there’s loads for followers to stay up for because of FBI on CBS. Chicago P.D.’s Tracy Spiridakos is crossing over as Hailey Upton for the finale, successfully becoming a member of the One Chicago and FBI/FBI: Most Needed universes in a manner that is by no means been executed earlier than. Spiridakos chatted with CinemaBlend about her upcoming crossover from P.D. to FBI, and he or she shared what’s in retailer for followers of each exhibits, together with Hailey’s partnership with anyone new slightly than good previous Jay Halstead.
Noting that tv has “a good way of maintaining us firm” now that the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in social distancing the world over, Tracy Spiridakos defined how Hailey will alter to her new surroundings when she jumps from Intelligence on P.D. to the FBI on FBI:
For Hailey, when she first will get right into a state of affairs, as we noticed when she first joined Intelligence, she’s very guarded and it takes her a second to heat up. Her guarded method may be very curt. She does not actually allow you to in. We see that begin to conflict with OA when she first will get there. Her abrupt [approach], maintaining her distance, and her manner of dealing with her enterprise and we begin to see them conflict on the very starting, after which as they get to know one another and heat up, we see a extremely cool friendship by the tip of it, which was actually actually enjoyable to get to see the arc of these two characters coming collectively.
Chicago P.D. followers will uncover that Hailey didn’t get a persona makeover on the airplane from Chicago to New York. She didn’t truly select to take this FBI project that takes her away from her job, her dwelling, and her associate. Whereas FBI followers know OA is a superb agent who at all times has his associate’s again, Hailey doesn’t know that or know him. However hey, not less than they’ll heat up by the tip!
After all, Hailey gained’t be the one particular person within the P.D./FBI crossover working with out their ordinary associate. Maggie continues to be on an project that took her away from her unit, and OA has labored with others in her absence. Tracy Spiridakos beforehand described Jay Halstead as Hailey’s “anchor” and Chicago P.D. has been constructing the Upstead partnership in Season 7, so she weighed in on Hailey and OA’s dynamic as a duo with out their common companions:
That is going to be actually enjoyable for everybody to get to look at. I do not wish to give an excessive amount of away, however we positively see them conflict and see their approaches. They’re very completely different, they usually’re each very shut with their companions and have a extremely robust bond, so it is wonderful to look at. Very very enjoyable. I am excited for everybody to see it.
Since Tracy Spiridakos is crossing over to FBI as Hailey Upton slightly than Zeeko Zaki crossing over to Chicago P.D. as OA, the main focus will naturally be on an FBI case. Nonetheless, Hailey goes to be Hailey, and the episode will see her ordinary investigative strategies clashing with how the Bureau operates. Will this conflict end in Hailey speaking in regards to the individuals she left behind in Chicago?
Tracy Spiridakos answered whether or not P.D. followers who is perhaps testing FBI for the primary time ought to count on some nods to P.D. characters:
There aren’t nods to the characters essentially, however you see, Hailey is Hailey, so we get to see a number of her coming in there with the drive that we have seen her doing every part on P.D. That is what’s form of enjoyable about it. She’s very completely different than everyone and we do not see nods to a number of the different characters. It is primarily simply Hailey doing her factor.
Primarily based on the newest episode of Chicago P.D., Hailey’s project with the FBI in New York was to final for a number of weeks. Whereas Tracy Spiridakos did reassure that Upton will probably be “coming again [to P.D.] when the present begins up once more within the new season,” there was the query of whether or not Hailey would simply be over on CBS for one episode of FBI.
Tracy Spiridakos shared that she was initially slated to finish extra than simply the one installment, and that there’s a tie to Chicago Hearth within the crossover episode:
It is simply going to be the one episode that is airing now, as a result of we had began to shoot a second episode but it surely bought reduce early. We did not full it, so it’s going to simply be the one episode, however I am actually excited for everybody to see that and actually attending to see the dynamic with OA and Upton and the entire episode is nice. And it was directed by Monica [Raymund], which is so cool! And it was actually thrilling to get to work along with her, so I feel everybody, it will be a ton of enjoyable. I am actually excited for everybody to see it.
Sure, the actress who performed Gabby Dawson on Chicago Hearth directed the episode that turned out to be FBI’s Season 2 finale! Even when viewers gained’t get to see the second episode of FBI with Tracy Spiridakos as initially deliberate and Hailey gained’t be again on P.D. earlier than the tip of Season 7, the dynamic with OA and seeing Hailey conflict with the FBI staff ought to make this week’s episode of FBI must-see.
Fortuitously, Tracy Spiridakos herself didn’t conflict with the FBI staff for the crossover, as she shared:
After which for me, I really like individuals! I really like assembly new individuals, so I am the alternative of Hailey. [laughs] I used to be so excited and their entire crew and forged and everyone have been so welcoming and wonderful that it was immediate. I bought on with them straight away. They’re only a nice group. So it was a ton of enjoyable.
See Tracy Spiridakos convey Chicago P.D.’s Hailey Upton from NBC to CBS for FBI’s Season 2 finale, known as “Emotional Rescue,” on Tuesday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET. In addition to Hailey’s investigative strategies clashing with the FBI when she joins for her non permanent project, the staff will examine a drug deal gone unsuitable following the invention of a faculty pupil’s physique.
As for Chicago P.D., the subsequent episode, known as “Buried Secrets and techniques,” will see Ruzek witnessing a lady’s kidnapping, leading to Intelligence racing to place the items collectively. Burgess will attempt to join with Ruzek outdoors of their work, however he’ll mysteriously distance himself from her. See “Buried Secrets and techniques” on Wednesday, April eight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.
