How Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Feels About Netflix’s Extraction

View this put up on Instagram

Very like being married to Chris. This movie is motion packed, adrenaline pushed and stuffed with coronary heart! ???? One in all my favorite movies he’s made. Test it out in @netflix • Esta película es como estar casada con Chris. Es acción de la buena, adrenalina a tope y llena de sentimientos! ???? Una de mis favoritas. Echadle un vistazo en @netflix