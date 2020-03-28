How Chuck Norris Ended Up On Hawaii Five-0 During Its Final Season

Depart a Remark
It was huge information when motion icon Chuck Norris turned 80 just a few quick weeks in the past. The actor hasn’t been doing as a lot performing today, however he did lately seem in a giant episode of Hawaii Five-0 that hit the schedule simply earlier than the long-running sequence will wrap on CBS. Now, Hawaii Five-0 govt producer Peter Lenkov has defined how he received the previous Walker, Texas Ranger result in visitor star on the veteran present.
Because it seems, Peter Lenkov wished Chuck Norris to pop up within the Hawaii Five-0 universe for a very long time. It is smart, as Lenkov truly works with Norris’ son Eric Norris, so he’s seemingly been reminded he’s far fewer than six levels of separation away from the motion icon at any time. Per Lenkov,
I would been making an attempt to get him on the present for years. His son [Eric Norris] is our stunt coordinator and Chuck is in Hawaii on a regular basis. Each time I’ve requested, it is simply the logistics did not work for no matter purpose. I believe I simply begged so many occasions that he simply had mercy on me and did it.
Look, I’m positive any motion sequence within the vein of Hawaii Five-0 would like to have Chuck Norris make an look, however within the case of the CBS drama that added connection seemingly helped. As Peter Lenkov famous to TV Insider, he begged and begged to signal on Norris and it in the end occurred – within the nick of time too.
Hawaii Five-0 was lately cancelled by CBS. Chuck Norris truly appeared within the a part of the two-part finale episode of Season 10, which is doubly serving as a sequence finale. As a part of wrapping up the present, Norris’ character was on the scene to assist out Lincoln Cole, who was additionally key to the episode.
The looks additionally comes as Jared Padalecki will probably be hopping from the CW’s Supernatural to a model new Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, giving followers hope that maybe Chuck Norris may finally make a particular look on that new and upcoming sequence as nicely.
After all, solely time will inform. Many of the leisure business has presently been shuttered resulting from coronavirus. Nevertheless, though a variety of TV reveals are going to have shortened seasons this spring resulting from coronavirus, the silver lining is there’s sometimes a summer time break of kinds between one season and the subsequent.
With a bit luck and a few fairy mud, as soon as all of this passes the TV business can hopefully wrap up sure reveals with specials or bump loads of already-written finales to subsequent fall. It is going to be an fascinating time for brand new programming and outdated and we’ll you’ll want to preserve you posted every step of the best way.
In the meantime, the Hawaii Five-0 last episode is ready for Friday, April three or you may see what’s nonetheless heading to tv with our full schedule.
Add Comment