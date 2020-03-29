How Chuck Norris’ Hawaii Five-0 Episode Did In The Ratings For CBS

It is by no means simple to say goodbye to a beloved TV present, particularly when it has been on the air for a whole decade. Such is the case with Hawaii Five-0, which is vacating the island after ten seasons on CBS. Initially set for a two-hour sequence finale, Hawaii Five-0 break up issues up attributable to scheduling modifications, with the Chuck Norris-infused first half airing this previous Friday. And guess what? The crime drama pulled within the greatest viewers of the night time, and hit its highest viewership in over two years!