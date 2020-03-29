How Chuck Norris’ Hawaii Five-0 Episode Did In The Ratings For CBS

Depart a Remark
It is by no means simple to say goodbye to a beloved TV present, particularly when it has been on the air for a whole decade. Such is the case with Hawaii Five-0, which is vacating the island after ten seasons on CBS. Initially set for a two-hour sequence finale, Hawaii Five-0 break up issues up attributable to scheduling modifications, with the Chuck Norris-infused first half airing this previous Friday. And guess what? The crime drama pulled within the greatest viewers of the night time, and hit its highest viewership in over two years!
That is proper, Hawaii Five-0 goes out with satisfaction – no, not NCIS: New Orleans‘ Dwayne Satisfaction – with followers turning up in droves to catch Chuck Norris making his short-lived debut because the retired Sergeant Main Phillips. The episode, titled “A ‘ohe ia e loa’a aku, he ulua kapapa no ka moana (He can’t be caught for he’s an ulua fish of the deep ocean),” was watched by 8.21 million individuals on Friday night time, in keeping with ShowbuzzDaily, which is the most important viewers Hawaii Five-0 has earned since Season 8’s fifteenth episode, which aired on February 2, 2018. (8.56 million have been watching that installment.)
In reality, the sequence penultimate episode is just the third Hawaii Five-0 ep since that time to hit the 8-million-viewer mark for a dwell broadcast. It even managed to high the crossover episode with Magnum P.I. that served because the midseason premiere in January of this 12 months. So simply in case anybody on the market was participating in thought experiments about whether or not Chuck Norris or Thomas Magnum would win in a showdown, Norris would take the crown arms down.
Hawaii Five-0 additionally impressed when it got here to the important thing 18-49 age demographic, which is not at all times the case with longtime CBS sequence. The pre-finale episode scored a strong 0.9 demo score, which tied for highest of the night time alongside ABC’s Shark Tank. Each of these sequence additionally noticed the numbers rise to a 1.four score when accounting for the marginally older 25-54 demo.
So far as how that demo score stacks as much as the latest previous, it is the best since Hawaii Five-0‘s midseason premiere in January, so it isn’t fairly as large of a trademark. That mentioned, no different episodes this season hit the 0.9 score mark past these two , and it hadn’t occurred earlier than that because the episode that aired on March 9, 2019.
In the episode, the Five-0 tackle a case that includes monitoring down a former Marine who went AWOL (performed by MacGyver‘s Lance Gross), which leads them to his former commanding officer Lee Phillips, performed with bearded glory by Chuck Norris. No spoilers right here, however Gross will likely be again within the correct sequence finale, whereas Norris presumably will not. That mentioned, followers can stay up for William Sadler returning as John McGarrett and James Marsters reprising the function of Victor Hesse, in addition to Mark Alan Dacascos’ return as Wo Fats.
May Hawaii Five-0‘s bloodied-up sequence finale attain much more individuals through the broadcast than Chuck Norris’ episode? Maybe, if Norris himself tunes in, since he counts as his personal viewers demographic. The incontrovertible fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues forcing individuals to remain inside probably solely means good issues for Hawaii Five-0‘s scores.
Hawaii Five-0‘s finale, merely titled “Aloha (Goodbye),” airs on Friday, April 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Whereas ready, try how the CBS drama lastly pulled in Chuck Norris after years of wanting him concerned.
Add Comment