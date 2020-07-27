How Constantine’s Trailblazing Post-Credits Scene Came Together

Depart a Remark
By now, it’s just about widespread information {that a} post-credits scenes will greater than possible accompany an MCU movie. Nevertheless, earlier than the Marvel Cinematic Universe was even a factor, DC’s Constantine had already utilized the post-credits scene approach to its storytelling benefit. Now, director Francis Lawrence has shared a bit about how that scene got here collectively for the Keanu Reeves-led movie.
Throughout a [email protected] panel placed on by Collider, producer Akiva Goldsman, director Francis Lawrence, and Keanu Reeves talked a bit about Constantine. When requested about how they developed the post-credits scene, Francis Lawrence revealed that it wasn’t even within the plan till later. Right here’s what he mentioned:
And that was not a part of our preliminary shoot, it wasn’t a part of our preliminary pictures. After we had that screening of that sizzle reel, and we acquired the studio [Warner Bros.] actually excited, Akiva and I form of went again to them and mentioned, ‘Hey guys, now that you just’re excited, there’s a few different issues we wish to do. I’d actually like to reshoot this membership sequence, and we’d actually love to do that factor on the finish. After the credit, Akiva has this concept.’ And so they mentioned, ‘Nice, go forward.’ And so they gave us an honest amount of cash to go get further footage. However that was Akiva’s thought.
Whereas it was a cool thought to tease the viewers with the opportunity of there being extra to the story, it was possible insufferable for followers when these plans weren’t adopted by way of. Regardless that Francis Lawrence and Keanu Reeves are down for a sequel, Constantine (which launched in 2005) has but to get a follow-up.
The movie’s post-credits scene is one that also stands proud. If you happen to recall, Shia LeBeouf’s Constantine character — Chas Kramer — is the driving force and pupil of John Constantine and helps him defeat the forces of darkness. After they try and exorcise Mammon, Chas Kramer is killed by the angel Gabriel. Nevertheless, within the post-credits scene, John Constantine locations a lighter on Chas’ grave and shortly afterward, Chas rises from the useless with angel’s wings and flies off into the sky.
So, theoretically, if a sequel have been to occur, they might’ve possible included Chas Kramer’s now angelic kind. Maybe he would associate up, once-again, with John Constantine within the combat in opposition to evil. Effectively, not less than, that is the sensation you get from the post-credit scene.
A part of the explanation we by no means acquired a sequel to Constantine was as a result of Keanu Reeves, on the time, mentioned he didn’t wish to do a sequel. On high of that, the R-rated comedian ebook film didn’t do as nicely within the field workplace as hoped. As a substitute, the studio took the franchise to tv, which additionally didn’t pan out as hoped.
Warner Bros. hasn’t fully given up on the thought of the character, although. With the discharge of HBO Max, it was revealed that J.J. Abrams’ manufacturing firm Dangerous Robotic would produce a Justice League Darkish TV present. If you happen to aren’t conscious, Justice League Darkish is a workforce comprised of DC’s darker heroes, like John Constantine, who combat the supernatural components that heroes like Batman and Superman would not usually deal with.
We don’t know a lot about that present simply but. And although it appears unlikely that Keanu Reeves would reprise the function for it, nothing is out of the query. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent information.
