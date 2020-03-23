How Coronavirus Is Impacting Netflix, According To Boss Ted Sarandos

You’ll be able to think about, all viewing is up. Viewing is up on Netflix, viewing is up on CNN, viewing is up on tv. However usually, the system’s been very strong and might deal with the quantity of it. However individuals are definitely watching much more Netflix. It’s like Governor Cuomo mentioned so fantastically, a very powerful factor you are able to do is keep dwelling. So we’re proud to be a part of that, which is making an attempt to make that stay-home expertise slightly extra bearable for folk – slightly extra pleasing even – and provides households one thing to assemble round. One thing for folks to speak about and make us really feel rather less remoted whereas we’re being bodily remoted.