How Coronavirus Is Impacting Netflix, According To Boss Ted Sarandos

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the tv trade in unprecedented methods, halting manufacturing on over 100 exhibits and closely affecting the TV pilot season. Netflix has additionally needed to droop manufacturing on all of its exhibits all over the world as a response to the scenario, together with The Witcher Season 2. Just lately, Netflix’s chief content material officer Ted Sarandos supplied an replace relating to the way it’s impacting Netflix on each degree.
The complete TV trade was affected by the coronavirus and took measures to make sure the protection and well-being of all concerned, with community exhibits like CBS’ MacGyver and NBC’s Chicago One foregoing filming on the rest of their respective seasons altogether. Nonetheless, since Netflix capabilities a bit in a different way by releasing all of their episodes without delay, the streamer is in a scenario the place there are nonetheless loads of authentic exhibits coming down the pipeline regardless of the pandemic. Talking with CNN, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos offered an replace about Netflix’s manufacturing amid apparent fears. In his phrases:
Nicely right here’s what’s taking place now. We work fairly far forward. We ship all of our exhibits with all episodes without delay, so we’re fairly far forward. We don’t see any disruption in our output over the subsequent few months. You realize, possibly later within the 12 months, if this progresses lengthy, they’ll begin feeling a few of that if the bodily manufacturing shouldn’t be working. However the inventive course of has been remarkably adaptive, and we’ve been capable of do issues like digital writing rooms. . . . So individuals are being fairly adaptive on getting equipped for a time after we do get again to work.
Personally, Ted Sarandos’ replace is surprisingly calming. With a lot uncertainty occurring, the streaming service has been the go-to for a lot of viewers caught at dwelling as a consequence of social distancing and quarantine. That mentioned, Netflix’s chief content material officer additionally revealed that these very issues have led to even larger viewers numbers, although he did not provide a report detailing which sequence viewers have been watching essentially the most for the time being. Right here’s what he needed to say in regards to the influence on viewership:
You’ll be able to think about, all viewing is up. Viewing is up on Netflix, viewing is up on CNN, viewing is up on tv. However usually, the system’s been very strong and might deal with the quantity of it. However individuals are definitely watching much more Netflix. It’s like Governor Cuomo mentioned so fantastically, a very powerful factor you are able to do is keep dwelling. So we’re proud to be a part of that, which is making an attempt to make that stay-home expertise slightly extra bearable for folk – slightly extra pleasing even – and provides households one thing to assemble round. One thing for folks to speak about and make us really feel rather less remoted whereas we’re being bodily remoted.
I believe Netflix has positively made issues a complete lot higher for a lot of throughout the pandemic, with lots of people having digital watch events whereas at dwelling. Whereas viewers are often drawn to Netflix’s many authentic sequence, no less than one community present is basically crushing it in viewership proper now, and exhibiting simply how necessary the streamer has turn out to be for sequence of all kinds.
What’s extra, Netflix execs not too long ago complied with the European Union’s request to limit streaming to keep away from web overload. When requested about it, Ted Sarandos assured everybody that viewers wouldn’t be seeing a lot of a distinction in high quality. Nonetheless, the restriction is presently not relevant to American subscribers.
