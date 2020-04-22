How Coronavirus Is Upending the OTT Streaming-Video Business – Variety

With thousands and thousands of individuals beneath lockdown orders due to COVID-19, streaming-media utilization has seen stratospheric will increase. However whereas the pandemic has launched alternatives to super-serve customers, it additionally has created new challenges for all firms in the house.

The subject was coated in “COVID-19 and Its Affect on OTT Video,” an April 15 webinar offered by Variety and Bitmovin, as a part of Bitmovin’s NAB interactive occasion collection.

The webinar’s panel of skilled audio system comprised Brian Fuhrer, SVP product technique at Nielsen; Janet Balis, world advisory chief, media and leisure at EY; Iván Markman, chief enterprise officer at Verizon Media; and Stefan Lederer, CEO of Bitmovin. The webinar was moderated by Variety NY Digital Editor Todd Spangler.

Watch the full replay of the “COVID-19 and Its Affect on OTT Video” webinar at this hyperlink.

Listed below are 10 takeaways from the occasion:

Streaming to TVs has greater than doubled throughout the pandemic. For instance, on April 4, Individuals watched 27 billion minutes of streaming content material on TV — 50,000 years of content material in simply in the future — versus about 70 billion per week a 12 months in the past, Nielsen’s Fuhrer mentioned. General, the disruption from the coronavirus disaster has been unprecedented, he mentioned: “In my profession at Nielsen, I’ve by no means seen such a speedy change impacting every thing that we’re doing.”

throughout the pandemic. For instance, on April 4, Individuals watched 27 billion minutes of streaming content material on TV — 50,000 years of content material in simply in the future — versus about 70 billion per week a 12 months in the past, Nielsen’s Fuhrer mentioned. General, the disruption from the coronavirus disaster has been unprecedented, he mentioned: “In my profession at Nielsen, I’ve by no means seen such a speedy change impacting every thing that we’re doing.” Customers are in search of new leisure choices whereas caught as residence, and distributors and content material homeowners want to faucet into that pattern. “We’re seeing free premium content material, we’re seeing acceleration of a few of the content material schedules that have been on the market to essentially carry consideration into this house,” EY’s Balis mentioned.

What do OTT companies want to concentrate to proper now? EY’s Balis outlined three elements: financial uncertainty with unemployment charges at all-time highs; elevated competitors for consideration; and affect to content material manufacturing pipelines. On the final level, she mentioned, “How do you compete on the power of your present library and extract extra worth from that, and/or doubtlessly assume in a different way about content-acquisition technique?”

EY’s Balis outlined three elements: financial uncertainty with unemployment charges at all-time highs; elevated competitors for consideration; and affect to content material manufacturing pipelines. On the final level, she mentioned, “How do you compete on the power of your present library and extract extra worth from that, and/or doubtlessly assume in a different way about content-acquisition technique?” Walled-garden vs. open (free-to-consumer) enterprise fashions: The totally different monetization methods require totally different issues throughout the total lifecycle of manufacturing, distribution and measurement, Balis mentioned. “We’re going to proceed to see a whole lot of strategic pressure between open and closed fashions on just about each dimension,” Balis mentioned.

The totally different monetization methods require totally different issues throughout the total lifecycle of manufacturing, distribution and measurement, Balis mentioned. “We’re going to proceed to see a whole lot of strategic pressure between open and closed fashions on just about each dimension,” Balis mentioned. “On daily basis is like Mom’s Day” when it comes to utilization on Verizon’s networks, Markman mentioned, quoting CEO Han Vestberg. The telco is seeing 200 billion day by day information alerts from almost 1 billion world customers, together with telephone calls and content material engagement, Markman mentioned.

when it comes to utilization on Verizon’s networks, Markman mentioned, quoting CEO Han Vestberg. The telco is seeing 200 billion day by day information alerts from almost 1 billion world customers, together with telephone calls and content material engagement, Markman mentioned. The dearth of reside sports activities is pushing up consumption in different areas on Verizon Media properties, with 54% month-over-month development in information, 60% enhance in gaming and 134% enhance in leisure content material, in response to Markman.

on Verizon Media properties, with 54% month-over-month development in information, 60% enhance in gaming and 134% enhance in leisure content material, in response to Markman. The mixture of extra video utilization and longer viewing session instances has resulted in “a large enhance in information site visitors” — up 380% in March, Bitmovin’s Lederer mentioned: “That’s an enormous, huge problem for ISPs and community suppliers.” At the similar time, there’s solely been a 15% lower in common obtain speeds over the similar time interval, indicating they’re managing the congestion comparatively nicely.

has resulted in “a large enhance in information site visitors” — up 380% in March, Bitmovin’s Lederer mentioned: “That’s an enormous, huge problem for ISPs and community suppliers.” At the similar time, there’s solely been a 15% lower in common obtain speeds over the similar time interval, indicating they’re managing the congestion comparatively nicely. There’s been a whole lot of innovation in video-compression applied sciences amongst content material suppliers to realize efficiencies and decrease bandwidth consumption in the previous few years, and that’s develop into much more crucial now throughout the COVID-19 disaster, mentioned Lederer. And a few of the shifts in streaming conduct definitely will proceed post-pandemic, representing an inflection level in use circumstances, he added. Streaming-video suppliers ought to put money into opex optimizations to put the basis “for an even bigger shift from linear broadcast [television] to OTT going ahead,” Lederer mentioned.