How Council Of Dads Is Handling Its Big Death Differently Than This Is Us

Spoilers forward for the second episode of Council of Dads Season 1 on NBC, referred to as “I am Not Positive.”
Council of Dads has formally returned to NBC with its second episode, airing greater than a month after its unique premiere following the Season four finale of This Is Us. Since Council of Dads‘ very first episode ended with the heartbreaking dying of a father, comparisons to This Is Us and the dying of Jack Pearson have been inevitable. Of course, This Is Us has introduced Milo Ventimiglia again many occasions regardless of Jack’s dying, whereas the second episode of Council of Dads did not characteristic a lot new footage of Tom Everett Scott‘s Scott. So, how will the 2 NBC household dramas evaluate, particularly with such an enormous dying early on?
Showrunner Tony Phelan chatted with CinemaBlend about how Council of Dads is dealing with the massive dying in another way than This Is Us. When requested if Tom Everett Scott will reprise his function as Scott regardless of Scott’s dying on the finish of the sequence premiere, Phelan stated this:
Of course he’ll! I imply, my God! [laughs] The opposite factor that we have been very insistent on from the start is, it is a present about shifting ahead, not essentially a present about flashbacks, which differentiates it from This Is Us. However with that in thoughts, Scott comes again a pair occasions this season in I feel actually attention-grabbing and artistic methods.
Whereas followers have not seen the final of Tom Everett Scott as Scott on Council of Dads, this is not a state of affairs like This Is Us spending a lot time prior to now by way of flashback. Notably, Tony Phelan (who beforehand served as co-showrunner of Gray’s Anatomy) did not rule out Scott’s appearances coming by way of flashback, however merely stated that it is a sequence about shifting ahead relatively than at all times trying again. And hey, there are at all times dream sequences, hallucinations, and/or video recordings as prospects, proper?
Council of Dads will proceed to get artistic in the way it handles time, even when not continuously leaping backwards and forwards between previous, current, and future. As viewers know, the sequence premiere tackled a yr within the lifetime of the household as Scott went from prognosis to dying throughout the span of an hour, however the second episode coated solely days.
Whereas sufficient time handed for Luly to make her resolution to not transfer to New York and to satisfy her beginning mother, JJ (and Oliver) learn to experience a motorcycle, and Anthony to drop the bombshell that he is Luly’s organic dad, not practically as a lot time was coated in “I am Not Positive” vs. the premiere. Explaining why Council of Dads began with Scott’s story earlier than really stepping into the council, Tony Phelan stated;
In order that’s the place we got here up with the concept of telling the story over the area of a yr [in the premiere] after which the persevering with present performs with time loads. So there can be one episode that strikes us from Halloween via New Yr’s, however then there are different episodes that happen over the course of the day. So yeah, I feel that is what it was. We wished everyone to get a way of Scott, of what sort of dad he was, how necessary he was, and to essentially grapple with [the council] as Robin does. How are these guys gonna fill his function?
Council of Dads does not want flashbacks (or flash-forwards) to play with time, and viewers can stay up for an episode spanning a number of months in some unspecified time in the future within the first season. Season 1 did end filming earlier than manufacturing halts throughout the tv business, so the story of the council of dads and the Perry household will not be lower brief.
Even with Tom Everett Scott returning to Council of Dads and Scott’s continued influence as his household strikes ahead, the present will after all proceed to develop the characters who make up the council. Anthony is not the one one with loads to cope with in the case of the Perry children. Tony Phelan shared some particulars about what’s to come back:
Larry has this sort of nice gruff relationship with Theo however on the identical time among the enjoyable in later episodes is seeing him need to work together with JJ and also you see these deep bonds that each one develop over time. However on the identical time, Robin appeals to Oliver as a result of Theo may be very moody and slamming doorways and every part. And it seems that Oliver performed soccer in school and he will get Theo inquisitive about soccer, which is an issue for Robin being a health care provider with, , the entire indicators of mind trauma. So that you’ll see the dads in varied mixtures.
The ensemble of Council of Dads will proceed to combine relatively than simply pair off, even when some ties are extra pure than ever. Robin and Oliver have been shut associates earlier than Scott died and appointed Oliver as one of many males to assist his children with “dad” stuff, whereas Larry appears decided to assist wherever he can.
Larry could not at all times be essentially the most tactful or delicate, however Theo has already responded to his model of assist, and JJ won’t be capable of experience a motorcycle but if not for Larry! That is to not say that the dads will not be coping with problems with their very own. Tony Phelan teased what’s forward:
And you then’ll additionally see within the case of Oliver, who’s married with a child of his personal, you will see the problem of attempting to be on this council whereas on the identical time having a wedding and having his personal child and having his husband say, ‘You are spending all this time with their household. I do not need to be the man jealous of the household whose father simply died. You bought to discover a higher strategy to steadiness this.’ And we’ll additionally see, we’ll discover out that Larry is estranged from his household due to his historical past of alcoholism. And being round these children and coping with them helps him in his quest to achieve out to his household.
Thankfully, Council of Dads will not be going away any time quickly. The primary season obtained an order for ten episodes, so there may be nonetheless a lot to come back for the prolonged Perry household. Council of Dads strikes to its common time slot on Thursday, Might 7 at Eight p.m. ET on NBC.
For some extra viewing choices now and within the not-too-distant future, you’ll want to take a look at our 2020 spring premiere schedule and our 2020 summer time premiere information. Council of Dads is just one of a number of reveals that managed to complete filming earlier than manufacturing needed to cease, so primetime is not operating out of content material even when a few of TV’s greatest reveals wrapped early.
