How COVID infects key brain cells, according to a study

Brazilian scientists verify how the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects astrocyte cells in the human brain

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Brazil found evidence that SARS-CoV-2 virus infects astrocyte cells in the human brain. in your article published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesthe group describes their study of the brains of people who had died from COVID-19 and what was found.

Since the early days of the pandemic by COVID-19, a large number of people infected with the coronavirus they have complained of frequent neurological problems, such as brain fog, headaches and difficulty paying attention. That’s why doctors have been studying the problem for more than two years to learn more about how the SARS-CoV-2 virus could infect the brain.

The team’s work began with a study of 81 people who had been infected but had not died, but they were not hospitalized. Comparing the group with a control group that had not been infected, the researchers found that they had more symptoms of depression and anxiety. The researchers noted that such Symptoms are typical of problems in the orbitofrontal cortex.

Next, researchers dissected the brains of 26 people who had died from COVID-19, specifically focusing on the orbitofrontal cortex. In doing so, they found the virus present in astrocytes in five of them, although they noted that the virus may not have been detected in the brains of some of the other dead patients.

Los astrocytes they exist in the brain but are not nerve cells; are star-shaped glial cells that support neurons by producing and transporting food to them . By looking closely at the viruses that had infected the astrocytes, the researchers found that they produced a protein that changed the behavior of the astrocytes: they produced less lactate, which is food for neurons. The researchers then looked at how the virus was able to infect astrocytes. They found that the spike proteins in the SARS-CoV-2 virus targeted different receptors than the ones they target in the lungs, allowing them to bind to astrocytes. The end result, the researchers found, was the death of the neurons due to the inability of the infected astrocytes to feed them.

coronavirus infection SARS-CoV-2 May cause memory loss, strokes, and other effects on the brain. The question says Serena Spudich, neurologist of the Yale University in New Havenn, Connecticut, es: “Can we intervene early to address these abnormalities so people don’t have long-term problems?”

With so many people affected (neurological symptoms appeared in 80% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 who were surveyed in one study), researchers hope the growing evidence base will point the way to better treatments.

Infected astrocytes could explain some of the neurological symptoms associated with COVID-19, especially fatigue, depression, and brain fog

At the start of the pandemic, researchers speculated that the virus could cause harm by somehow entering the brain and infecting neurons, the cells responsible for transmitting and processing information. But since then studies have indicated that the virus has difficulty getting through the brain’s defense system, the blood-brain barrier, and it doesn’t necessarily attack neurons in any significant way.

One way SARS-CoV-2 could be accessing the brain, experts say it is passing through the olfactory mucosa, the lining of the nasal cavity, which borders the brain. The virus is often found in the nasal cavity, one of the reasons healthcare workers conduct nose swab tests for COVID-19.

“Studies now suggest that SARS-CoV-2 can infect astrocytes, a type of cell that is abundant in the brain and has many functions. Astrocytes do a lot to support normal brain function, including supplying neurons with nutrients to keep them functioning. Arnold Kriegstein, neurologist of the University of California at San Francisco.

SARS-CoV-2 preferentially infects astrocytes over other brain cells

In a preprint published online, war stone and his colleagues reported that SARS-CoV-2 preferentially infects astrocytes over other brain cells. The researchers exposed the virus brain Organoids, miniature brain-like structures that are grown from stem cells in the laboratory. SARS-CoV-2 almost exclusively infects astrocytes over all other cells present, was the conclusion of the work.

“Infected astrocytes could explain some of the neurological symptoms associated with COVID-19, especially fatigue, depression and ‘brain fog’, what includes confusion and oblivion argues war stone. “It is possible that these types of symptoms do not reflect neuronal damage, but they could reflect dysfunctions of some kind. That could be consistent with the vulnerability of astrocytes.”

astrocytes they can be vulnerable even if they are not infected by the virus. A study published June 21 compared the brains of eight deceased people who had COVID-19 with the brains of 14 controls. The researchers found no traces of SARS-CoV-2 in the brains of infected people, but they did. they found that gene expression had been affected in some astrocytes, which were not working properly.

