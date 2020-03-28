How Daniel Craig Got Fit For A Year Before Filming No Time To Die

That sounds enjoyable? All of the onerous work undoubtedly paid off. Regardless that he suffered an harm on set throughout manufacturing, Daniel Craig was clearly as much as the bodily calls for of the function. From what we’ve seen of No Time To Die, Daniel Craig appears higher than ever. After all, we’ll have to attend a bit longer than we’d anticipated to totally see him in motion. Like many different movies, No Time To Die’s launch date has been pushed again as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. For now, we will plan to see him in all his HIIT-and-kimchi induced ass-kicking glory when the film hits theaters on November 25.