How David Tennant’s Son Would Feel About Following Family’s Doctor Who Legacy

As Doctor Who gears up for its (hopefully) gorgeous Season 12 conclusion, some information has surfaced elsewhere which will excite the fandom far and vast. Ty Tennant, the 17-year-old son of Tenth Doctor David Tennant and grandson of the Fifth Doctor Peter Davison, is making a reputation for himself within the performing biz. It was inevitable, then, that the press would ask him about his curiosity in probably becoming a member of the Doctor Who franchise.
Followers now have a solution about the place Ty Tennant’s head is at regarding all issues Who-related. The younger Tennant was requested about whether or not or not he’d ever be occupied with taking up the mantle of The Doctor like his father and grandfather. Maybe unsurprisingly, the younger actor is not going to say no to any job at this level, particularly within the Doctor Who franchise, however he additionally famous that nothing is owed to him merely due to who his household is.
I do not assume I’d ever decline the supply. Doctor Who is such an enormous factor to tackle. Whoever is actually proper for it is going to get the position. If I’m granted that, I’ll definitely do my finest.
Doctor Who is sort of a ceremony of passage for a lot of UK actors, so it is not the largest shock to study that Ty Tennant would not flip down any presents to take over as a brand new Time Lord int he future. The importance of such an iconic position is likely to be just a little extra meaty than what Ty Tennant is at present prepared for, particularly on condition that his father David Tennant was the primary (and arguably the most effective) Doctor of the trendy reboot. To not point out his mom Georgia Tennant performed the Doctor’s cloned daughter Jenny in Season four of the reboot. And as beforehand talked about, Georgia’s father Peter Davison was the Fifth Doctor in the course of the basic run of Doctor Who.
Clearly, household lineage performs an enormous half in Ty Tennant fielding that form of query from the Sunday Put up. Plus, there are a wholesome variety of Doctor Who devoted who proclaim his father is the gold normal for regenerations of The Doctor, so inquiring minds would wish to know if the younger actor will ever at some point leap into the franchise.
So far as whether or not or not he has the performing chops that his expensive outdated dad has, Ty Tennant is losing no time making a reputation for himself at house and in the US. He is at present in Epix’s Conflict of the Worlds TV sequence as Tom Gresham, in addition to the British drama Casualty, which is at present the longest operating medical TV sequence on this planet. Audiences could have seen him within the biopic Tolkien, through which he performed a younger Christopher Wiseman. That is fairly a begin for a younger actor, so it is not onerous to see a situation the place Doctor Who‘s producers may come knocking on his door sooner or later.
In fact, Doctor Who is in a brand new period, with Season 12 even introducing a second feminine incarnation of The Doctor, so it might be a very long time narratively earlier than one other male Doctor is introduced again into the fold. Ty Tennant may all the time play a minor position of some form, in fact. As Karen Gillan and Peter Capaldi have confirmed, it would not essentially rule Tennant out for a serious half down the stretch, both. For now, we’ll simply have to attend and see what the longer term holds for the sequence and the younger actor.
Doctor Who‘s Season 12 finale will air on BBC America on Sunday, March 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET. You’ll want to persist with CinemaBlend for all hypothesis following the dramatic conclusion, and for a take a look at what else is value watching on tv instantly after and past.
