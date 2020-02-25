How David Tennant’s Son Would Feel About Following Family’s Doctor Who Legacy

Doctor Who is sort of a ceremony of passage for a lot of UK actors, so it is not the largest shock to study that Ty Tennant would not flip down any presents to take over as a brand new Time Lord int he future. The importance of such an iconic position is likely to be just a little extra meaty than what Ty Tennant is at present prepared for, particularly on condition that his father David Tennant was the primary (and arguably the most effective) Doctor of the trendy reboot. To not point out his mom Georgia Tennant performed the Doctor’s cloned daughter Jenny in Season four of the reboot. And as beforehand talked about, Georgia’s father Peter Davison was the Fifth Doctor in the course of the basic run of Doctor Who.