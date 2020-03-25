How Did FBI And FBI: Most Wanted’s Crossover Compare To One Chicago And Grey’s Anatomy?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March 24 crossover between FBI and FBI: Most Needed on CBS.
The primary main crossover between CBS’ FBI and FBI: Most Needed has formally aired, bringing the primary members of the casts collectively for the primary time since Most Needed‘s backdoor pilot throughout FBI Season 1. Establishing shared universes has grow to be a rising development in recent times on broadcast tv. As someone who watches plenty of TV for my job, I discover it exhausting to not examine crossovers between the assorted shared universes. Following the FBI/FBI: Most Needed two-parter, I can not assist however maintain it up towards One Chicago on NBC and Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 on ABC.
These are the three broadcast community shared universes which have closely-connected exhibits that air back-to-back (or back-to-back-to-back, within the case of One Chicago). They’re all fairly totally different, though FBI and FBI: Most Needed fall below the identical Dick Wolf banner as Chicago Fireplace, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 have grown nearer this season, although Gray‘s has a strong 13 seasons on its spinoff. So, how does FBI/FBI: Most Needed examine to One Chicago and Grey’s/Station 19 after its crossover? Is it extra much like the exhibits with which it would finally cross over, or the ABC dramas?
Oddly sufficient, I’ve combined emotions. I am left with the sense that FBI and FBI: Most Needed are at present extra much like Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, and never simply because the exhibits haven’t got a reputation for the shared universe, a la One Chicago or the Arrow-verse over on The CW. (For simplicity’s sake, I will simply seek advice from the 2 CBS collection because the FBI-verse.) Regardless of the parallels between the FBI-verse and Grey’s/Station 19, nonetheless, I see the potential for the FBI-verse to grow to be extra like One Chicago down the road.
Why The FBI-verse Is At the moment Comparable To Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19
Though the crossover between FBI and FBI: Most Needed did mix the 2 casts all through each hours, the 2 hours nonetheless felt distinctly like separate episodes of FBI and FBI: Most Needed that simply occurred to characteristic a bunch of visitor stars. This is not essentially a nasty factor, however it actually did really feel extra like a two-parter than an enormous crossover occasion. When Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy cross over, most of the time the episodes really feel separate with a number of connective threads.
A part of this is because of simply how totally different FBI and FBI: Most Needed are regardless of sharing a universe. Grey’s and Station 19 differ based mostly on Grey’s airing from Meredith’s point-of-view (full with narration) and linear storytelling, whereas Station 19 is extra of an ensemble that commonly makes use of flashbacks. FBI is rooted in New York, whereas Most Needed spends most of its time with the staff touring. These exhibits really feel extra distinctive than parallel to me.
Why The FBI-Verse May Develop into Extra Like One Chicago
The casts meshed properly all through the FBI and FBI: Most Needed episodes. With LaCroix and Jubal having a historical past and the Most Needed staff touring a lot, occasional small crossovers of sure characters would not be stunning. OA shared a particular household second with LaCroix and Tali, and I can see these characters calling one another up for favors, recommendation, and even simply hanging out in the event that they’re in the identical metropolis. They’re each (clearly) set within the FBI, so it would not be notably contrived if extra crossovers do occur.
The FBI-verse is younger sufficient that these exhibits can develop to really feel like a unit, as Chicago Fireplace and P.D. kind of did earlier than being joined by Med. I am afraid Grey’s and Station 19 will all the time really feel considerably disjointed to me resulting from simply how lengthy Grey’s Anatomy was on the air earlier than Station 19 premiered. Non-public Observe launched a lot earlier in Grey’s run, and the exhibits hardly ever crossed over. Is a part of this as a result of I am irritated that ABC nonetheless hasn’t given me a reputation for the Station 19/Grey’s shared universe and I’ve to maintain writing it out like that? Maybe.
In all seriousness, I consider the FBI-verse (which is what I’ll proceed to name the FBI/FBI: Most Needed universe till CBS provides me an official various) may have the perfect of each worlds with regards to Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 vs. One Chicago. It needs to be attention-grabbing to see how the crossover does within the rankings for CBS. The FBI-verse two-parter wasn’t hyped as a lot as One Chicago’s “An infection” crossover or the Grey’s Anatomy‘s winter premiere/Station 19‘s Season three premiere have been earlier within the 2019-2020 TV season, in any case.
All of this mentioned, One Chicago and Grey’s Anatomy cross over way more usually than FBI and FBI: Most Needed have, and each have been on the airwaves significantly longer. If something, the FBI-verse as of the 2019-2020 TV season might be extra much like One Chicago within the 2013-2014 TV season, when Chicago Fireplace Season 2 and Chicago P.D. Season 1 have been each airing. Lots can occur for these two exhibits, assuming they rating renewals from CBS.
I have been of the mindset for some time that Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are attempting to grow to be extra like One Chicago, provided that the three Chicago exhibits rating a few of the finest scripted drama rankings on broadcast tv and are virtually shockingly constant from week to week. Any shared universe would absolutely recognize One Chicago-esque rankings. On the very least, I am assured no shared universe on one of many Massive four networks of ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are attempting to copy the numbers of the Arrow-verse on The CW.
Sadly, each FBI-verse exhibits have been impacted by the manufacturing shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic. The promo for FBI‘s subsequent episode touts it because the season finale, so will probably be completed for Season 2 sooner slightly than later. We’ll have to attend and see for FBI: Most Needed. For now, you’ll be able to catch new episodes of each FBI and FBI: Most Needed on CBS Tuesday nights, at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET respectively.
