How Did FBI And FBI: Most Wanted’s Crossover Compare To One Chicago And Grey’s Anatomy?

The FBI-verse is younger sufficient that these exhibits can develop to really feel like a unit, as Chicago Fireplace and P.D. kind of did earlier than being joined by Med. I am afraid Grey’s and Station 19 will all the time really feel considerably disjointed to me resulting from simply how lengthy Grey’s Anatomy was on the air earlier than Station 19 premiered. Non-public Observe launched a lot earlier in Grey’s run, and the exhibits hardly ever crossed over. Is a part of this as a result of I am irritated that ABC nonetheless hasn’t given me a reputation for the Station 19/Grey’s shared universe and I’ve to maintain writing it out like that? Maybe.