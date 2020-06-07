How did [spoiler] die in 13 Reasons Why?

Now that 13 Reasons Why season four is out, followers are racing via the Netflix sequence, determined to study the outcomes of their favorite characters.

As is common with the franchise, one massive identify dies all through the course of the episodes and season 4 was no completely different.

For those who haven’t seen proper to the tip of season 4, look away now as a result of there are main spoilers to observe…

The primary episode opened up with a funeral, however followers needed to wait till the very finish to seek out out whose it was.

Over the past episode of season 4, it was revealed that Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn) had handed away.

We had seen him all through struggling to battle his drug habit after coming back from rehab.

Nonetheless, the fan-favourite collapsed in the center of the highschool promenade and was instantly despatched to hospital for checks.

When Justin was homeless, he needed to promote himself for intercourse. It was later revealed that he was HIV optimistic and it had sadly changed into AIDS.

Because of this, Justin died in hospital, as Clay, Lainie and Matt stayed with him for assist.

Followers have been upset by the outcome and flocked to Twitter to name for “higher”.

my boy justin foley deserved a greater ending. ???? #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/sKVNyXd6aU — sandy (@habitualsandy) June 5, 2020

JUSTIN FOLEY DESERVED BETTER I CANT BELIEVE THIS ????????????#13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/dENOa7idUF — ✰ (@xoAliicia_) June 5, 2020

Elsewhere, followers have been completely happy to see Alex Standall (Miles Heizer) get a cheerful ending.

The favorite had been via excessive hardships all through the sequence and had even tried to take his personal life.

Nonetheless, he got here to phrases along with his personal sexuality in 13 Reasons Why season four and dated not one however two guys.

He tried to kiss his shut pal Zach, who rejected him, however remained by his aspect for assist.

Alex then later dated Winston Williams earlier than discovering happiness with Charlie St. George.

13 Reasons Why is now obtainable to stream on Netflix. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to observe, try our TV Information.