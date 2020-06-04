How did The Greatest Dancer get nominated for a BAFTA at the expense of Britain’s Got Expertise?

Lastly, the group behind The Greatest Dancer has one thing to smile about – the axed sequence is now BAFTA nominated!

Regardless of Cheryl, Matthew and Oti’s star energy, the expertise of Simon Cowell’s manufacturing firm and the novelty issue of auditions that includes a stunt mirror, the dance competitors did not resonate with viewers. The BBC wished it to be the subsequent Strictly, however it was all simply a bit too good – even the Bake Off contestants get a bit of criticism typically.

The present, hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, was cancelled after simply two sequence, leaving the producers to return to the drafting board.

What a shock then, to see the present shortlisted for a BAFTA, the highest honour a TV programme can obtain on this nation. Critically, what occurred? Was there one thing about that basically annoying receptionist that the BAFTA jury cherished? Or did they simply get pleasure from the over-excited method Alesha would shout the present’s title into the digital camera?

This 12 months’s Leisure Programme class actually raised a few eyebrows, and never simply because of one present. Whereas the drama nominations predictably (and fairly rightly) honoured the reveals we cherished – Chernobyl, Gentleman Jack, The Crown, A Confession, The Virtues and many others – the leisure nominations went a bit rogue.

Some of it is smart if you break it down. For starters, Strictly Come Dancing did get nominated as anticipated, and it’s no nice shock that the movie star sequence of X Issue wasn’t deemed BAFTA-worthy. The omission of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway, which frequently options on this class, is comprehensible if you do some digging – though it seems like a common fixture on our screens, the present was truly off air throughout 2019, and due to this fact wasn’t eligible for consideration.

However no nod on this class for Michael McIntyre’s Large Present, which frequently will get nominated, or Britain’s Got Expertise, which has gained the award for the previous two years. Was sequence 13, gained by veteran Colin Thackeray, a duff 12 months? Not notably.

In fact it’s good to combine issues up – one of the best criticisms aimed at the Nationwide Tv Awards is that we may sit right here in June and appropriately guess 70 per cent of subsequent 12 months’s nominees (and winners) – it may be a little repetitive. And props to The Voice UK for a nicely deserved nomination, and The Rap Recreation on BBC Three, which ought to see its audiences triple with this type of profile-boosting nod.

It’s completely proper that reveals shouldn’t routinely obtain a nomination as a result of they get good rankings. EastEnders was ignored of this 12 months’s cleaning soap class, leaving followers upset, however it solely deserves its place if the episodes have been robust sufficient, not simply because it’s one of the most well-known programmes in its style.

However The Greatest Dancer elbowing BGT off the checklist? It does appear odd. However that’s precisely what retains awards reveals attention-grabbing. A jury critically assesses the runners and riders and involves its personal conclusion. BAFTA is about excellence, not reputation, and clearly The Greatest Dancer was discovered to be worthy of a shot at the trophy.

I’m all for it… so long as Strictly takes a well-deserved win on the evening of course.

This 12 months's British Academy Tv Awards, hosted by Richard Ayoade, will air on Friday 31st July on BBC One.