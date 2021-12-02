How did the Mexicans who are active in Europe fare during the half-week shift

The Mexicans were headlines with their respective teams (Photos: Reuters // IG @ diego_lainez)

The ball continues to roll and Europe welcomed the last month of the year with a vibrant football day in which several Mexicans were implicated and in all cases they started as headlines with their respective teams.

Raul Jimenez stalked the Burnley in England, Chucky he did mischief in front of the Sassuolo, Gerardo Artega placeholder image defended Genk against Brugge, Johan Vazquez tried to stop Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wool was noted on the scoreboard with Betis who faced their first game of the Copa del Rey

The Mexican wolf had its 100th performance with the English pack from Wolverhampton. The Mexican arrived on the British island in 2018 and since then, he has become the maximum network breaker of the Molineux team.

The Wolves appeared at the game after having won just one home game in one of their last three Premier League games. Although Jiménez stayed the 90 minutes on the field of play, could not contribute so that his box broke the tie to zero against Burnley.

Raúl Jiménez was present today with his team (Photo: Catherine Ivill / EFE / EPA)

With this result, the Wolves team reached 21 points and were placed in sixth position in the general table in England.

The diabolical Mexican was present in the tie two goals between Sassuolo and Naples. The Neapolitan team started by winning the match with a score of 0-2, but in the second half the locals managed to recover and tie the match. Actions that corresponded to Matchday 15 of Series A.

Chucky Lozano stayed present in the green rectangle for 72 minutesHowever, he was replaced by Diego Demme.

With said tie, the Chucky and the Neapolitans still maintain the first position of the Italian championship with 36 accumulated total points.

The Mexican was present at Napoli’s draw with Sassuolo (Photo: Ciro De Luca / REUTERS)

On the other side of Italy, Johan Vásquez had to face a powerful Milan that is commanded by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Mexican saw actions with Genoa during the 90 minutes of the commitment but fell by an unfortunate score of 3-0. The Mexican could do little to avoid defeat.

Vásquez and Genoa remain in the fight not to be relegated in Calcio, are the third to last place in the general table with just 10 units.

The one born in Zapopan, Jalisco had a difficult night in Belgium, because they were defeated by Club Brugge, on penalties, during the round of 16 of the Belgian Cup. The Mexican participated during the 120 minutes of the match and was cautioned in 113 of the actions.

The Arteaga team ended their participation in the country cup.

Arteaga is constantly active with his team (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Finally, Diego Lainez saw minutes as a starter in the match that Real Betis beat Alicante of the Second Division of Spain with a score of 0-4, in the first round of the Copa del Rey. The former Americanist He was present on the scoreboard with a goal in the 28th minute.

His annotation came after an overflow he made Cristian Tello On the left side and a center of the same that found Lainez in the second post, the Mexican only had to push the ball into the nets and thus score the second goal of the game.

The American youth squad was part of the starting eleven on the pitch and started as a winger on the right side; however, he was substituted at minute 71, by his teammate Rodri.

KEEP READING:

Raúl Jiménez completed 100 games with Wolves: the idol’s impressive statistic

Johan Vásquez vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic: how was the duel between the players in Serie A

Diego Lainez returned with Real Betis; this was the goal he scored in the Copa del Rey