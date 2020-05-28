How Disney+’s The Mandalorian Sparked Rule Changes For The Golden Globes

All that stated, it’s necessary to notice that Pedro Pascal was not really nominated for a Golden Globe award. The HFPA was merely acknowledging that, underneath the foundations, he might have been nominated for an performing award as a result of he did, nonetheless briefly, present his face onscreen. I’m glad that The Mandalorian’s distinctive state of affairs with Pedro Pascal allowed for that to occur. Because it seems, Pascal needed to get seven stitches whereas filming the one episode the place he has to take away his helmet. Maybe being eligible for an award made all of it value it, however perhaps not.