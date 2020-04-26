How Divergent’s Shailene Woodley Feels About Taking Tentpole Movies Vs Indies

Go away a Remark
Not all actors can afford to be picky on the subject of their film roles. Nevertheless, Shailene Woodley can — and all through her profession, she’s chosen quite a lot of movies, each huge and small. She lately spoke to the distinction between studio movies like Divergent and indie movies and defined why she’s comfy doing each.
Shailene Woodley has been performing since she was an adolescent — and to this point, she’s starred in additional than a dozen movies in addition to a number of huge TV reveals. Whereas she actually made a reputation for herself on the indie circuit with motion pictures like The Descendants and The Spectacular Now, her fame didn’t actually explode till she took the lead function of Tris Prior within the Divergent franchise.
It goes with out saying that there’s an enormous distinction between an indie drama and a sci-fi motion thriller, however that wasn’t Shailene Woodley’s prime concern. She lately informed The Hollywood Reporter how she approaches selecting roles — and it seems like she’s obtained a reasonably logical means of going about it:
I by no means actually do motion pictures serious about how they’re going to be perceived, whether or not it’s an enormous studio movie, tv present or small unbiased movie. I do them as a result of I like them, I like the characters concerned and I like the opposite artists concerned. When you enable your self to suppose an excessive amount of as an artist about how that is going to be perceived as soon as it’s over, you’re type of setting your self up for doom. I believe that each one motion pictures can elicit particular emotions, and all motion pictures have particular professionals and particular cons. I’m simply grateful that I’ve expertise in all the worlds to have the ability to juxtapose them and to have the ability to perceive why I like unbiased movie and likewise why I like studio movies.
That love of a narrative has led Shailene Woodley to a profitable profession. In the identical 12 months she did Divergent, she additionally starred within the hit teen romance The Fault in Our Stars, which wasn’t precisely an indie movie, nevertheless it additionally didn’t precisely contain tons of CGI and stunt work. That movie’s success particularly helped solidify the actress as a sought-after expertise.
Within the years since, she’s gone forwards and backwards between larger and smaller funds fare. She filmed scenes as Mary Jane Watson for The Wonderful Spider-Man 2, however they didn’t make the ultimate minimize of the film. Most notably, she’s starred within the HBO status drama Huge Little Lies, which positively wasn’t an indie manufacturing.
Shailene Woodley seemingly needed to study the exhausting means that it’s finest to comply with her coronary heart on the subject of choosing roles. She lately revealed that she was lower than thrilled together with her time on The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager, as a result of she felt the sequence didn’t replicate her values in any respect. Since she earned the suitable to be a bit extra selective, Divergent and the 2 follow-up movies are positively essentially the most tentpole-y productions she’s been part of, a minimum of within the conventional sense. It’s exhausting to say when or if one other huge funds movie will strike her fancy however, if it does, her followers may be positive she selected it for an excellent motive.
