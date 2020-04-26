How Divergent’s Shailene Woodley Feels About Taking Tentpole Movies Vs Indies

I by no means actually do motion pictures serious about how they’re going to be perceived, whether or not it’s an enormous studio movie, tv present or small unbiased movie. I do them as a result of I like them, I like the characters concerned and I like the opposite artists concerned. When you enable your self to suppose an excessive amount of as an artist about how that is going to be perceived as soon as it’s over, you’re type of setting your self up for doom. I believe that each one motion pictures can elicit particular emotions, and all motion pictures have particular professionals and particular cons. I’m simply grateful that I’ve expertise in all the worlds to have the ability to juxtapose them and to have the ability to perceive why I like unbiased movie and likewise why I like studio movies.