How do I get Disney+ on my smart TV? How to download and set up the app

Want Netflix had extra Star Wars motion pictures? Aggravated by the lack of Marvel content material on Amazon Prime? Disney+ may very well be the streaming service for you.

The brand new on-demand platform from Walt Disney Studios has a library bursting at the seams – not solely with Marvel and Star Wars exhibits and movies, however Pixar, Fox and Nationwide Geographic titles. From The Simpsons, to The Mandalorian, Toy Story shorts, nature docs and Disney+ originals, subscribers are really spoilt for alternative. There’s a ton of content material – 500 motion pictures and greater than 30o collection for subscribers.

And extra is on the means. Be it WandaVision, the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV present or perhaps a new Mighty Geese collection, Disney+ has hours of prime leisure in the pipeline.

However how will you really watch all this on your TV? The simplest means: by downloading the Disney+ app, which provides you with entry to the full library.

Nonetheless, precisely how to download the Disney+ app relies upon on your TV. Right here’s all you want to know.

How do I download the Disney+ app on a Samsung Smart TV?

The simplest means to download the Disney+ app on this TV is thru the in-built app display screen. It’s simply carried out in just a few steps.

Signal up to Disney+. You’ll be able to do this on the Disney+ web site Be certain that your TV is linked to the web At the house display screen, choose the ‘apps’ icon (usually by scrolling left) In the search field, enter “Disney+” Choose the Disney+ icon and “add to house”. It will set up and download the app Open the app and log in

The Disney+ app is out there to download on Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 (units utilizing the Tizen OS).

How do I download the Disney+ app on a Sony Smart TV?

The Disney+ app might be downloaded by both the Google Play Retailer or Sony Choose (whichever is out there on your TV).

Signal up to Disney+ Be certain that your TV is linked to the web Find Google Play Retailer or Sony Choose on your private home display screen In the search field, kind in “Disney+” utilizing your distant Choose the Disney+ app and press “Set up” As soon as put in, open up the app by way of the house display screen Log in utilizing your credentials and get pleasure from

Like most Smart TVs, Disney+ is barely obtainable on Sony fashions produced from 2016 and after.

How do I download the Disney+ app on an LG Smart TV?



The perfect route is thru the LG Content material Retailer. A number of steps is all you want

Signal up to Disney+ Be certain that your TV is linked to the web On your private home display screen, choose the LG Content material Retailer In the search field (at the high of the display screen) kind – you guessed it – “Disney+” Choose the Disney+ icon and set up. It will download the app to your private home display screen. Press the Disney+ in the LG Dwelling Launcher Log in and binge away

Notice: Disney+ solely helps LG TVs from 2016 or later with WebOS 3.0 and up.

How do I download the Disney+ app on a Philips Smart TV?

As most Philips TVs use Android software program, you’ll want to download the Disney+ app by way of the App Retailer. It’s simply carried out.

Signal up to Disney+ Be certain that your TV is linked to the web On your private home display screen, navigate to the Play Retailer icon In the search field kind “Disney+” Choose the Disney+ icon and set up. It will download and set up the app Return to your private home display screen and you must see a Disney+ icon. Choose it Log in. Take pleasure in.

How do I download the Disney+ app on a Panasonic Smart TV?

The Disney Plus app is just not at the moment obtainable to download on Panasonic Smart TVs.

In an announcement, the firm mentioned: “Panasonic recognises the significance of supporting fashionable video on demand providers and we’re repeatedly working to present native help on our televisions the place doable.”

Though a date has not but been offered, Panasonic clients can count on the app in future. Test this web page for any updates.

In the meantime, you possibly can watch Disney+ by way of an online browser or by way of a pill or Smart TV stick (see under)

How can I download Disney+ if I don’t have a Smart TV?

You’ll be able to nonetheless entry Disney+ with a Smart TV stick. It is a small system that plugs into the again of your set connecting it to the web. Every stick comes with easy-to-use software program that permits you to download totally different streaming service apps corresponding to BBC iPlayer, Netflix and, in fact, Disney+.

Learn extra about the greatest Smart TV sticks.

The most typical TV sticks are the Amazon Firestick and Roku sticks, though you can too buy units from firms corresponding to NOW TV.

Virtually all of those units include an app retailer, which is able to enable you to seek for and download the Disney+ app. You’ll be able to both create a Disney+ account by way of the app or – a lot simpler – register on a browser first and then log in.