How do the Group E teams get to the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

On April 1, the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was held and, among the eight groups into which the 32 participating teamsthe E is striking, where luck decided that the combinations of Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan they will have to face each other in the first phase to reach the following rounds.

In group E, the leader Red Fury, which to date has managed to win a World Cup tournament; in the list follows Costa Ricawho obtained one of the last tickets to the biggest football celebration after winning the playoff 1-0 against New Zealand.

Also, it is Germany, who will seek to recover from the embarrassing performance he gave in Russia 2018 after stalling in the group stage; and finally, Japanwho comes from qualifying as second in the Asian qualifiers.

In the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the Spanish team was able to lift the World Cup for the first time. (Reuters)

According to the most recent ranking of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA), Spain is positioned as the seventh best team in the world behind Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, France, England and Italy, which in turn positions it as one of the favorites to reach the round of 16 with supposed ease.

The Spanish team also comes from qualifying in the first position of group B of the European Qualifiers with six wins, one draw and one loss; nevertheless, in 2020 he fell in the semifinals of the European Championship against his Italian counterpart in a penalty shootout.

The technical director of the Spanish squad, Luis Enrique Martínez, could summon great figures such as Pedri (Pedro González), a 19-year-old Barcelona midfielder; Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, César Azpilicueta, Nico Williams, Álvaro Morata and more.

In its history as a World Cup player, Spain has participated in at least 15 World Cups and has not been present in another six, playing consecutively since 1978. The Spanish managed to lift the World Cup in the 2010when the sports tournament was held in South Africa.

The Costa Rican National Team went to the World Cup in the playoff against New Zealand. (John Duran/CONCACAF)

The Costa Rican team led by Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez has become one of the teams that has surprised in the face of the Qatar 2022 World Cupas he managed to win against New Zealand in the playoffs and obtained one of the last passes to the international event.

Prior to its World Cup journey, the Costa Rican National Team has performed well in friendly matches with eight wins (Panama, Jamaica, Canada, United States, El Salvador, Martinique, New Zealand, Uzbekistan), two draws (Mexico and Korea del Sur) and one defeat (Panama).

Other of the “aces” that the squad has is Keylor Navaswho at 36 years of age continues to remain one of the most important goalkeepers and who seeks to add his third World Cup participation after his performance in 2014 and 2018.

The German players celebrate after scoring a goal in the match against Armenia, for qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. (REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan).

After the shameful performance that the German team had in Russia 2018where Mexico and South Korea managed to leave it out of the round of 16, the squad seeks to turn the page and start a new story where they can be the best in the world for the fifth time after winning in Switzerland 1954, Germany 1974, Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014.

The German team comes from classifying in the first position of its group with nine games won, none tied and only one lost; however, the latest FIFA ranking places it in the position number elevenbeing even surpassed by Denmark.

In group E they also share space with their Spanish counterpart, who beat them six goals to nil in the UEFA Nations League.

The figures that could give Germany a boost are Kai Havertz, who plays for Chelsea; Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Timo Werner, Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry.

Japan’s players celebrate passing to Qatar after their final Asian qualifiers match. (REUTERS/Ibraheem al-Omari)

The Japan national team secured their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after finishing second in Group B in the Asian qualifiers behind only Saudi Arabiaaccumulating at the moment 10 wins, one draw and two losses.

Although the latest FIFA ranking places the Japanese squad in position number 23, the Asian team will seek to consolidate with the help of its technical director, Hajime Moriyasu, after a couple of setbacks with Brazil and Ecuador.

The greatest hope of the Japanese team will be in the hands of Takumi Minaminoa 27-year-old footballer who plays in France’s Ligue 1 with Monaco, after a silent spell at Liverpool and RB Salzburg.

The 32 teams were divided into eight groups. (Infobae)

The matches of the teams that make up the group E will begin on November 23, with Germany facing Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium at 2:00 p.m. (local time); followed by Spain vs. Costa Rica at the Al Zumama Stadium at 5:00 p.m. (local time).

Sunday November 27 Japan and Costa Rica The faces will be seen at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, at 11:00 am (local time); while Spain will face Germany at Al Bait Stadium, at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Finally, on Thursday, December 1 Costa Rica will face Germany at Al Bait Stadium at 8:00 p.m. (local time); simultaneously will be the promising japan vs spain at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Taking into account that the first two places in the group will face the two best in group F, in the round of 16 the rivals to beat would be Belgium, Canada, Morocco or Croatia and would be played between December 5 and 6.

Going to the round quarter finals, these would be played between December 9 and 10; while the semifinlaes they would be played between December 13 and 14; the match for third place December 17 and the Grand finale on December 18.

