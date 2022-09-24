How do women suffer persecution in Venezuela? The gender dimension in the reports of the UN Fact-Finding Mission

File image mobilization of women in Caracas (Reuters)

In the first days of October, the members of the Human Rights Council of United Nations will decide in Geneva whether to renew the mandate of the Fact Finding Mission on Venezuela created in 2019. Much has been discussed in recent months about the importance of the renewal of the mandate and the impact that the Mission has had on the work of organizations on the ground, on groups of victims and in general for the situation from the country.

The positive impacts of the Mission’s work are numerous and diverse. For the victims, their reports have been the first impartial and independent investigation of the events suffered by them and their families. His work is also important for other international mechanisms active on the situation in Venezuela, such as the United Nations High Commissioner’s Office and the investigation of the International Criminal Court. In addition, no less important is that the continuation of his mandate for the next two years has a preventive effect on acts of violence that is essential for the upcoming elections in 2024. However, something that has not been said enough is that The reports of the Mission made visible the different ways in which Venezuelan women have suffered the violence and persecution that has been experienced in the country since at least 2014.

In fact, the reports have allowed us to know how the differentiated affectation that the systematic human rights violations have had on women. Although it sounds simple, this is no small thing. Due to the fact that the patterns of persecution in Venezuela have had a strongly political nature, the particular and often intersectional violence that women have suffered has unfortunately been made invisible.

Possibly because of this invisibility, gender violence was not contemplated in the first mandate of the Mission. However, the experts reported in their first report that “the mission devoted specific attention throughout its investigation to gender issues and the consequences in this area of ​​the violations and used methodologies and instruments that took into account gender to collect, organize and analyze the information”. This made a big difference, thanks to the incorporation of this gender perspective, the conclusions of the Mission evidenced numerous cases of sexual and gender-based violence, which led the members of the Human Rights Council to expressly include these crimes in the new resolution. who renewed the mandate in 2020.

Differentiated affectation, stereotypes and gender roles in Venezuelan society

To date, the Mission has published three reports. In its first report of 2020, it found that the violations and crimes examined affected women and girls, and men and boys, differently due to underlying gender roles, inequalities, and previously established stereotypes within Venezuelan society. The Mission put into writing something that is widely known: that patriarchal roles and stereotypes emphasize the ideal woman as a mother figure within the domestic sphere and sexualize young women outside of this role.

It is precisely the existence of stereotyped roles based on gender constructions that have caused Venezuelan women to suffer different patterns of persecution and the systematic violation of human rights in a differentiated way.

Patterns and systematic human rights violations against women documented by the Mission

The first pattern that can be observed in the Mission’s reports is that of acts of violence committed against female relatives of detainees for political reasons. According to the Mission’s investigation, female relatives of detainees were threatened with sexual or other violence against women, including rape, subjected to improper body searches, and insulted for being wives or mothers of “criminals”. The documentation produced shows that the attacks against female relatives also materialized during security operations.

The selection of women as objects of persecution in contexts of violence is not a coincidence but is based on the role that the authorities expect them to have as mothers, wives and sisters and acquires a particular character. In these contexts, the attack against female relatives is used to create an environment of intimidation and coercion against those who are considered dissidents.

The three reports of the Mission also served to learn the history of women arbitrarily deprived of liberty for political reasons. What the cases reviewed by the experts allow us to understand is that, although it is true that most of the persecutory acts in the country were based on political motives, once the victims were deprived of their liberty, the impact would have been different in the case of women. This given that, in addition to suffering the same precarious conditions of detention that men face, women face other types of gender-based violence. This violence includes threats of rape, forced nudity, sexual assault, and lack of access to menstrual hygiene products and contraception which put them in a situation of special vulnerability. In its latest report for 2022, the Mission stated that at least one detainee reportedly suffered an abortion after being subjected to acts of torture.

Precisely in this third recently published report, referring to the situation in the Orinoco Mining Arc and other areas where mining activity is carried out, the Mission documented the existence of gender roles and stereotypes in the economic and social dynamics in the context of mining activities. mines in this area, as well as the sexual and gender-based violence perpetrated against women and girls.

The Mission described the existence of premises known as corrutelas in almost all the mines in Bolívar state where sexual services can be purchased. The Mission also stated that in this area women and girls are sometimes coerced into having sexual relations, through abuse of power, threats of violence and, also, false job offers, as well as restrictions on their freedom of movement, which are indications of human trafficking and sexual slavery.

Violence against women and girls in the Mining Arc also includes the imposition of punishments for breaking the rules of the armed actors operating in the area, including rape or other forms of sexual violence, hair shaving against their will or disfigurement. of the face or scalp. Some of these victims would be girls between 11 and 17 years old.

Much remains to be investigated: the renewal of the Mission’s mandate

The investigation carried out by the Mission during the last three years has made it possible to show how, although it is true that the patterns of persecution carried out by Venezuelan authorities are based to a greater extent on political discrimination, they have had a differentiated impact on female victims. Likewise, in areas such as the Orinoco Mining Arc, generalized violence and the lack of state control have placed women and girls in a state of aggravated vulnerability to sexual and gender-based violence. Much more remains to be learned about how women have suffered systematic human rights violations in Venezuela.

Acts of persecution against women are not something of the past, but continue to be committed today. In the last year, the Center for Justice and Peace (CEPAZ) documented 73 cases against journalists, women linked to politics, social activists, relatives of victims and human rights defenders. The renewal of the Mission’s mandate in the coming weeks will allow experts to delve into this issue and lay the foundations for a future justice and reparation process for Venezuelan women.

*Sara Fernández is the advocacy coordinator for the Venezuelan NGO CEPAZ.

