How do you make a Battenberg? Great British Bake Off technical challenge explained

4 new celebrities made their method into the Bake Off tent right this moment, because the Celeb Great British Bake Off continued for a second episode.

For the technical challenge, comic Joel Dommett, actress Caroline Quentin, clothier and Queer Eye star Tan France, and tennis participant Johanna Konta have been requested to make a Stand Up To Most cancers themed Battenberg cake.

The challenge proved to be fairly a success for not one, however all 4 contestants, with Tan’s being simply that little bit neater and placing him on the cease.

So if you fancy making the quintessential, British bake, which is able to make for a good at residence tea social gathering, right here’s what you have to do…

What’s a Battenberg cake?

Battenberg, additionally spelt Battenburg, is a gentle sponge cake held along with jam.

The cake is roofed in marzipan and, when reduce in cross part, shows a distinctive two-by-two test sample usually alternately colored pink and yellow.

The big chequered patterns on emergency autos within the UK are formally known as Battenburg markings due to their resemblance to the cake.

How do you make a Battenberg?

This recipe from bbcgoodfood.com makes two truffles, every reduce into 10 slices and might be frozen (half the recipe for one cake).

Preparation time: 2hrs

Cooking time: 1hr

Elements:

For almond sponge

175g very delicate butter

175g golden caster sugar

140g self-raising flour

50g floor almonds

½ tsp baking powder

Three medium eggs

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp almond extract

For pink sponge

1 x components for almond sponge

pink meals colouring, we used ½ tsp Squires rose meals paste

To assemble

200g apricot jam

2 x 500g blocks white marzipan

little icing sugar, for dusting

Instructions:

1. Warmth oven to 180C/160C fan/gasoline Four and line the bottom and sides of a 20cm sq. tin with baking parchment (the simplest method is to cross 2 x 20cm-long strips over the bottom).

2. To make the almond sponge, put the butter, sugar, flour, floor almonds, baking powder, eggs, vanilla and almond extract in a giant bowl. Beat with an electrical whisk till the combo comes collectively easily. Scrape into the tin, spreading to the corners, and bake for 25-30 minutes – when you poke in a skewer, it ought to come out clear.

3. Cool within the tin for 10 minutes, then switch to a wire rack to complete cooling whereas you make the second sponge.

4. For the pink sponge, line the tin as above. Combine all of the components collectively as above, however don’t add the almond extract. Fold in some pink meals colouring. Then scrape all of it into the tin and bake as earlier than. Cool.

5. To assemble, warmth the jam in a small pan till runny, then sieve. Barely trim two reverse edges from the almond sponge, then properly trim a third edge. Roughly measure the peak of the sponge, then slicing from the well-trimmed edge, use a ruler to assist you reduce Four slices every the identical width because the sponge peak. Discard or nibble leftover sponge. Repeat with pink cake.

6. Take 2 x almond slices and a pair of x pink slices and trim so they’re all the identical size. Roll out one marzipan block on a floor flippantly dusted with icing sugar to simply over 20cm vast, then maintain rolling lengthways till the marzipan is roughly 0.5cm thick.

7. Brush with apricot jam, then lay a pink and an almond slice aspect by aspect at one finish of the marzipan, brushing jam in between to stay sponges, and leaving 4cm clear marzipan on the finish. Brush extra jam on high of the sponges, then sandwich remaining 2 slices on high, alternating colors to provide a checkerboard impact. Trim the marzipan to the size of the truffles.

8. Rigorously raise up the marzipan and easy over the cake along with your palms, however go away a small marzipan fold alongside the underside edge earlier than you stick it to the primary aspect. Trim reverse aspect to match measurement of fold, then crimp edges utilizing fingers and thumb (or, extra merely, press with prongs of fork). If you like, mark the 10 slices utilizing the prongs of a fork.

9. Assemble second Battenberg and maintain in an hermetic field or properly wrapped in cling movie for as much as Three days. Will be frozen for as much as a month.

The Great Celeb Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you’re searching for extra to look at try our TV information.