How do you make a pineapple upside-down cake? GBBO technical challenge explained

Lastly, The Nice British Bake Off returned to Channel 4 and it was after all full of many scrumptious creations.

The fortunate Nice British Bake Off judges and hosts received to pattern a mixture of Battenberg and pineapple upside-down cake amongst others.

If you’re feeling notably impressed after tonight’s episode, we’ve received the proper pineapple upside-down cake for you – and don’t fear, it’s not too troublesome!

So, channel you’re interior finest Nice British Bake Off contestants impression and begin baking!

What’s a pineapple upside-down cake?

This yummy cake variation throws the entire course of of creating a cake up within the air. As an alternative of baking from the highest up, the method begins on the hob with the sticky topping, normally made up of pineapples, butter, sugar – and if you like, rum. As soon as that little bit of the cake has cooked, the combination is roofed with cake batter and put within the oven to bake. What makes it so particular is the scrumptious flavours on the backside of the cake are flipped to the highest when served.

Pineapple upside-down cake recipe

This delicious recipe from Olive will serve eight.

Preparation and cooking time: 2hrs

Components:

Pineapple – 1 small, peeled, cored, reduce into chunks

Gentle mild brown sugar – 2 tbsp

Unsalted butter – 115g, softened (further 50g for the tin)

Golden caster sugar – 175g (further 3 tbsp)

Glacé cherries – 7 (non-obligatory)

Eggs – 3

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Plain flour – 225g

Baking powder – 2 tsp

Milk – 50-75ml

Technique:

STEP 1

Warmth the oven to 180C/fan 160C/gasoline 4. Put the pineapple on a baking tray and cook dinner for 10 minutes.

STEP 2

Sprinkle a number of the brown sugar on the pineapple and cook dinner for an extra 10 minutes. Let the chunks cool on the baking tray utterly.

STEP 3

Add butter to the perimeters of a 22cm, solid-based, spherical cake tin. Sprinkle 3tbsp of caster sugar over the butter. Prepare the pineapple items in a layer on the underside of the tin – the design is as much as you!

STEP 4

If you’re including cherries, do so right here.

STEP 5

Combine the 115g of butter and the sugar in a bowl till the combination is mild and fluffy. Add within the eggs, mixing between every one, after which add within the vanilla.

STEP 6

Add the flour through a sieve, earlier than combining the baking powder, pinch of salt into the combination – make positive you fold the batter with a steel spoon. Add in milk to make a clean batter.

STEP 7

Pour the batter over the pineapple slices and make positive the highest is as clean as potential. Cook dinner for 50 minutes-one hour till a steel skewer comes out clear.

STEP 8

Go away to chill for five minutes, then gently flip onto a plate.

Bake it completely different

If you wish to change up your bake and fancy a little snack, why not make BBC Good Meals’s mini pineapple upside-down muffins with coconut? This recipe will serve six and can take round 45 minutes to finish.

The substances are similar to above, however with some notable additions under:

Components for the topping:

Butter – 50g, plus additional for greasing

Gentle brown sugar – 50g

Rum – 2 tbsp (non-obligatory)

Canned pineapple rings – 6

Glacé cherries – 6

Components for the sponge:

Butter – 140g

Caster sugar – 140g

Giant eggs – 2 (crushed)

Self-raising flour – 140g

Baking powder – 1 tsp

Desiccated coconut – 50g

Milk – 6 tbsp

Custard – to serve (non-obligatory)

The Nice British Bake Off is on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm. If you’re searching for extra to look at try our TV information.