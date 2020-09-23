How do you make Battenberg? Bake Off 2020 signature challenge explained

Viewers tuned in tonight for the return of The Nice British Bake Off.

Nice British Bake Off judges and hosts Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas welcomed a brand new batch of bakers to the well-known tent.

Rolling up their sleeves and flouring their surfaces, The Nice British Bake Off contestants confirmed off their expertise in a bid to be topped this week’s star baker and hold their spot within the competitors.

For his or her first signature challenge, they had been tasked with making a conventional Battenberg cake with their very own spin.

So, if you fancy making the quintessential British bake, or are feeling extra like a Star Baker and wish to make a Battenberg with a twist, right here’s what you have to do…

What’s a Battenberg cake?

Battenberg – additionally spelt Battenburg – is a lightweight sponge cake held along with jam. The cake is roofed in marzipan and, when lower in cross part, shows a particular two-by-two examine sample typically alternately colored pink and yellow.

Battenberg recipe

This recipe from bbcgoodfood.com makes two muffins, every lower into 10 slices and may be frozen (use half the recipe for one cake).

Preparation time: 2hrs

Cooking time: 1hr

Components:

For almond sponge

175g very gentle butter

175g golden caster sugar

140g self-raising flour

50g floor almonds

½ tsp baking powder

3 medium eggs

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp almond extract For pink sponge

1 x substances for almond sponge

pink meals colouring, we used ½ tsp Squires rose meals paste To assemble