How do you make Battenberg? Bake Off 2020 signature challenge explained

Viewers tuned in tonight for the return of The Nice British Bake Off.
Nice British Bake Off judges and hosts Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas welcomed a brand new batch of bakers to the well-known tent.
Rolling up their sleeves and flouring their surfaces, The Nice British Bake Off contestants confirmed off their expertise in a bid to be topped this week’s star baker and hold their spot within the competitors.
For his or her first signature challenge, they had been tasked with making a conventional Battenberg cake with their very own spin.
So, if you fancy making the quintessential British bake, or are feeling extra like a Star Baker and wish to make a Battenberg with a twist, right here’s what you have to do…
What’s a Battenberg cake?
Battenberg – additionally spelt Battenburg – is a lightweight sponge cake held along with jam. The cake is roofed in marzipan and, when lower in cross part, shows a particular two-by-two examine sample typically alternately colored pink and yellow.
Battenberg recipe
This recipe from bbcgoodfood.com makes two muffins, every lower into 10 slices and may be frozen (use half the recipe for one cake).
Preparation time: 2hrs
Cooking time: 1hr
Components:
For almond sponge
- 175g very gentle butter
- 175g golden caster sugar
- 140g self-raising flour
- 50g floor almonds
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 3 medium eggs
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp almond extract
For pink sponge
- 1 x substances for almond sponge
- pink meals colouring, we used ½ tsp Squires rose meals paste
To assemble
- 200g apricot jam
- 2 x blocks white marzipan
- little icing sugar, for dusting
Technique
STEP 1
Warmth oven to 180C/160C fan/fuel 4 and line the bottom and sides of a 20cm sq. tin with baking parchment (the best means is to cross 2 x 20cm-long strips over the bottom). To make the almond sponge, put the butter, sugar, flour, floor almonds, baking powder, eggs, vanilla and almond extract in a big bowl. Beat with an electrical whisk till the combo comes collectively easily. Scrape into the tin, spreading to the corners, and bake for 25-30 minutes – when you poke in a skewer, it ought to come out clear. Cool within the tin for 10 minutes, then switch to a wire rack to complete cooling whereas you make the second sponge.
STEP 2
For the pink sponge, line the tin as above. Combine all of the substances collectively as above, however don’t add the almond extract. Fold in some pink meals colouring. Then scrape all of it into the tin and bake as earlier than. Cool.
-
To assemble, warmth the jam in a small pan till runny, then sieve. Barely trim two reverse edges from the almond sponge, then nicely trim a 3rd edge. Roughly measure the peak of the sponge, then reducing from the well-trimmed edge, use a ruler to assist you lower 4 slices every the identical width because the sponge top. Discard or nibble leftover sponge. Repeat with pink cake.
-
STEP 4
Take 2 x almond slices and a pair of x pink slices and trim so they’re all the identical size. Roll out one marzipan block on a floor frivolously dusted with icing sugar to only over 20cm large, then hold rolling lengthways till the marzipan is roughly 0.5cm thick. Brush with apricot jam, then lay a pink and an almond slice facet by facet at one finish of the marzipan, brushing jam in between to stay sponges, and leaving 4cm clear marzipan on the finish. Brush extra jam on prime of the sponges, then sandwich remaining 2 slices on prime, alternating colors to provide a checkerboard impact. Trim the marzipan to the size of the muffins.
STEP 5
Rigorously elevate up the marzipan and easy over the cake together with your fingers, however go away a small marzipan fold alongside the underside edge earlier than you stick it to the primary facet. Trim reverse facet to match dimension of fold, then crimp edges utilizing fingers and thumb (or, extra merely, press with prongs of fork). If you like, mark the ten slices utilizing the prongs of a fork.
STEP 6
Assemble second Battenberg and hold in an hermetic field or nicely wrapped in cling movie for as much as 3 days. Might be frozen for as much as a month.
Bake it completely different
If you’re feeling formidable and wish to do one thing completely different, you might observe the following pointers from Olive Journal for an orange and lemon Battenberg, which is bound so as to add somewhat zest to a conventional Battenberg.
Components
As a substitute of utilizing almonds and pink meals colouring, change with the next for the sponge:
- unwaxed lemons 2, zested
- oranges 2, zested
- orange meals colouring gel
- yellow meals colouring gel
For the icing, use the next:
- salted butter 70g, softened
- icing sugar 180g, plus additional for dusting
- thyme 3 sprigs, leaves stripped and finely chopped
- lemon 1 unwaxed, ½ zested and 1½ tsp of juice
- orange 1, zested and 1½ tsp of juice
- white marzipan 300g
The Nice British Bake Off is on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm. If you’re searching for extra to observe try our TV information.
