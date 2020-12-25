“How Do You Play?” Donates Total of 1.8 Billion Won In Proceeds From Yoo San Seul, SSAK3, And Refund Sisters

The full quantity that the MBC present “How Do You Play?” donated by way of the proceeds from its numerous actions has been revealed.

In 2020, “How Do You Play?” and its host, Yoo Jae Suk, launched into numerous actions like making a trot music persona known as Yoo San Seul, debuting a co-ed group known as SSAK3 with Lee Hyori and Rain, and debuting an final woman group known as Refund Sisters with Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and Jessi. It was introduced all through 2020 that the proceeds from these actions, equivalent to digital music gross sales, can be donated to a very good trigger.

“How Do You Play?” has been donating its proceeds since 2019, when Yoo Jae Suk realized the drums and took part in recording a music that was then launched. On the time, these proceeds had been donated to profit music and dance schooling for youngsters and youth in deprived circumstances. Following this, the proceeds from music gross sales and calendar gross sales for Yoo San Seul had been additionally donated to the Group Chest of Korea to supply meals for undernourished kids in susceptible social teams.

In 2020, from the “Dwelling Live performance” collection to SSAK3 and Refund Sisters’ actions, the entire earnings from these actions got here to round 1.8 billion gained (about $1.6 million). On December 25, a supply from the present acknowledged, “We’re overjoyed to be bringing excellent news this Christmas. In accordance to the needs of the solid and crew, we might be donating to 10 locations that need assistance.”

Round 100 million gained (round $100,000) might be donated to a COVID-19 aid fund, present coal briquettes for neighborhood eating organizations, buy viewers seats for arts facilities, and supply meals to undernourished kids. The remaining 1.7 billion gained (round $1.5 million) might be donated to 10 totally different locations chosen by the solid and crew.

Yoo San Seul’s earnings (about 160 million gained, or $145,000) might be donated to charities that present free meals for the aged and homeless. SSAK3’s earnings (about 1.3 billion gained, or $1.18 million) might be donated to profit deprived kids, whereas Refund Sisters’ earnings (about 250 million gained, or $227,000) might be donated to charities that present feminine merchandise and profit households of single moms.

Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)