How does a teenager live in space? This narrative adventure with date and trailer has the answer

I was a Teenage Exocolonist offers us to relive adolescence through an experience full of dialogues and reflections.

We all know that the adolescence It is not an easy stage of life, but our experience may not be comparable to that of a person born beyond planet Earth. That is why the FINJI publisher, known for distributing works such as Chicory: A Picturesque Story or the most recent Tunic, gives us the chance to live like a teenager in space through a narrative adventure.

The game takes us through the life of a teenager from 10 to 20 years oldDeveloped by Northway Games, I was a Teenage Exocolonist It puts us in the shoes of a child growing up on an alien planet, since humanity has already begun to send people to collect information about inhospitable planets. Here, we have the opportunity to explore both the flora and fauna of the area and our own identity, which will lead us through an experience full of dialogues and decisions about the main character’s interests, their romantic interests and more.

All this is complemented by some battles that take place with the use of cards, which in turn correspond to experiences and knowledge acquired by the adolescent over time. Because, taking into account that I was a Teenage Exocolonist encompasses the experiences of the protagonist of the 10 to 20 yearswe have many options to develop your personality.

On the other hand, it is important to note that Northway Games has placed a great emphasis on the artistic style delivery, since its authors consider that the themes of the alien world and exploration of identity need a unique color palette. Which, unsurprisingly, will also be seen in the aforementioned cards: “I’m a huge fan of the art in trading card games like Magic the Gathering,” explains Sarah Northway, founder of the studio. “So to add variety, we work with 100 artists different to illustrate more than 250 letters”.

I was a Teenage Exocolonist will be available for PS4 and PS5 next August 25th, as well as in PC stores. If you want to know more about this experience, you just have to play narrative minigame posted by the authors on Twitter. And, if you have doubts about the depth of the delivery, know that FINJI has also acted as the publisher of a game as unique as Night in the Woods, which also explores the identity of a cat-girl in a group of teenagers.

