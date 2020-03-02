How does Better Call Saul season 5 link with the events of El Camino?

It’s been virtually seven years since TV juggernaut Breaking Dangerous aired its closing episode – however the world of morally doubtful characters that Vince Gilligan expertly crafted throughout 5 lauded seasons has been stored effectively and really alive.

First got here spin-off sequence Better Call Saul, specializing in the scheming lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and the ethical downward spiral that led to him changing into the Saul Goodman we all know from Breaking Dangerous, after which final 12 months got here El Camino, a function size sequel that picks up on Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after the events of the closing episode.

And with a fifth season of Better Call Saul now streaming on Netflix, some followers are asking how final 12 months’s movies connects to the ongoing sequence.

Does Better Call Saul tie in with the occasion of El Camino?

Nicely the quick reply isn’t any, for the most half the two spin-offs don’t actually tie in with one another. Whereas El Camino takes place after the events of Breaking Dangerous, Better Call Saul is primarily a prequel and so there isn’t an overlap in phrases of time interval. Saul didn’t seem in the Netflix movie, whereas Jesse just isn’t fairly as concerned in the medication commerce at the time of Better Call Saul – he’s presumably nonetheless working at a reasonably low degree.

In the meantime different key characters from Better Call Saul who additionally appeared in Breaking Dangerous, notably Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), are lengthy useless by the events of El Camino.

However what about Gene?

Now, that is the place issues get barely sophisticated. At the begin of each season premiere of Better Call Saul to date, we’ve been handled to a black and white chilly opening set after the events of Breaking Dangerous.

In these sequences we see Saul residing a solitary life as a Cinnabon worker in Nebraska, below the identify Gene Takovic. That is consequently of the escape he was handed in the direction of the finish of Breaking Dangerous, when he takes up a suggestion from Ed (Robert Forster) – a person who specialises in a sort of unlawful witness safety programme.

Now though this model of Saul additionally doesn’t seem in El Camino, Ed does – and when chatting with Jesse he included a reference to Saul, telling him “From the place I see it, you made your personal luck. As did your former associate. As did your lawyer.”

Now, some followers have prompt that this comment may point out that Saul is about to satisfy a sticky finish, and on condition that the season 5 chilly opening sees Gene recognised by a former acquaintance from Albuquerque, there could also be one thing on this.

We’ll simply have to attend and see how issues play out…

El Camino is streaming now on Netflix, with new seasons of Better Call Saul season 5 dropping each Monday