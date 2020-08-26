It’s coming! Black Friday is looming over the retail world imminently – and outlets will quickly be vying for patrons.

Minimize-price offers, reward factors, and bundles will all be on the agenda – however Currys has a novel off that simply would possibly swing a number of shoppers their approach.

Their revelatory Price Match Promise has been operating for a number of years now and has already been loved by some – however how precisely does the provide work?

Learn on for extra on Currys’ distinctive provide and the way it might change your gross sales expertise.

How does Currys’ Price Match Promise work?

The Currys’ Price Match Promise signifies that when you discover your product cheaper at one other main retailer Currys will match the worth. Higher but, this promise applies seven days after your buy!

You possibly can examine costs on their web site with out even leaving the product web page – you possibly can click on the handy “Examine Costs” hyperlink proper above the “Add to Basket” button on the right-hand aspect. This can then take you to a neat little desk additional down the web page, displaying the worth and supply web page of the identical product at different retailers.

Should you do, nonetheless, discover a higher value earlier than you buy, then get in contact with Currys by your nearest retailer, and allow them to know of the product and the competitor’s value.

Should you’ve already purchased the merchandise and discover a higher provide, you continue to have seven days to make good on Currys’ promise. Should you purchased the product in-store then merely pop again in (don’t neglect the receipt!). Should you bought on-line, click on on Currys’ Contact Us web page after which click on on the “Want Assist” banner, which is able to begin a webchat with a Currys worker who can organise the worth match.

For extra info on Currys’ value promise see their web site right here.

Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday?

Sure! This provide has been used at the side of Black Friday over the previous few years, which handily means Currys will match some rock-bottom costs over the retail occasion.

For extra info on what to anticipate from Curry’s Black Tag sale this 12 months, see our Currys PC World Black Friday information.

For extra tech information try our Know-how part.