How does the Britain’s Got Talent app work? Can I use it to vote?

Britain’s Got Talent comes crashing again onto our screens in spring, and this being 2020 there may be, after all, a telephone and pill app to accompany the present.

This app isn’t just an affordable cell sport, nevertheless – it permits customers to work together stay with the present with a built-in buzzer, and even offers you the skill to vote.

Right here’s how the Britain’s Got Talent app may improve your viewing expertise…

How does the Britain’s Got Talent App work?

Throughout the app shall be up to date with clips, polls and social media hyperlinks, which app customers can work together with by means of likes, hearts, and even a buzzer emoji.

Talking of buzzers, the app comes with could be very personal digital recreation of the well-known judges’ buzzers which you’ll be able to press to take part throughout the present – or simply to annoy family and friends. It’s totally customisable too, that means you possibly can select a golden buzzer, or adorn it with the face of a choose, contestant and even Stephen Mulhern.

There may be additionally the compulsory selfie mode, which permits you to take snaps with quite a lot of BGT-themed filters and share them with associates.

Seeing as Britain’s Got Extra Talent has moved on-line, we might nicely see extra of the spin-off’s content material on the app too…

Can I vote utilizing the Britain’s Got Talent App?

Sure! Crucial characteristic of the Britain’s Got Talent App is the skill to vote – as a result of apparently telephone calls are already outdated – and most significantly it’s free.

In earlier years app customers may get 5 free for every of the stay reveals earlier than having to pay, and it appears probably an analogous system will return this yr. Customers could have to register to vote beforehand nevertheless, utilizing the account linked to their most popular app retailer.

How can I get the Britain’s Got Talent App?

The app is on the market on iOS by means of the Apple App Retailer and Android by means of the Google Play Retailer.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on 11 April