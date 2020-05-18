How Dune’s Paul Atreides Is Similar To Al Pacino’s Godfather Character, According To Denis Villeneuve

Go away a Remark
The very best tales have common qualities — themes that may span a number of genres and generations. So it shouldn’t be a shock {that a} story like Dune would share some similarities with different basic tales. Now, as we method the discharge of this yr’s reboot, director Denis Villeneuve has shared some attention-grabbing insights as to how Paul Atreides compares with Al Pacino’s legendary character from The Godfather, Michael Corleone.
Film reboots generally is a bit controversial, however one of many cool issues about them is that they will introduce new generations to tales that they might not have encountered but. David Lynch’s authentic Dune movie, launched in 1984, was not effectively obtained and continues to be divisive amongst followers, although it’s turn out to be a cult basic. With Denis Villeneuve on the helm of the reboot, followers are desirous to see if Frank Herbert’s novel collection can get the variation it deserves. If nothing else, it appears just like the director has thought lengthy and onerous in regards to the story’s central character and the way audiences can relate to his story:
Paul has been raised in a really strict setting with a whole lot of coaching, as a result of he is the son of a Duke and in the future… he is coaching to be the Duke. However as a lot as he is been ready and skilled for that position, is it actually what he desires to be? That is the contradiction of that character. It is like Michael Corleone in The Godfather – it is somebody that has a really tragic destiny and he’ll turn out to be one thing that he was not wishing to turn out to be.
Although these two films undoubtedly aren’t related on a floor degree, Denis Villeneuve introduced up an excellent level to Empire about the same trajectory that Paul and Michael face. It’s encouraging to see that he appears to have a extremely good grasp on what makes Paul’s story so uniquely attention-grabbing, too:
His survival depends upon with the ability to make the correct selections and adapt to completely different harmful conditions. It is a very lovely story about somebody that turns into empowered. Like every younger grownup he’s in search of his id and attempting to grasp his place on this planet, and he must do issues that none of his ancestors had been in a position to do with a purpose to survive. He has a gorgeous high quality of being inquisitive about different folks, of getting empathy, one thing that can entice him in the direction of different cultures, and that is what is going to save his life.
Within the authentic Dune movie, Kyle McLachlan performed Paul Atreides. In Denis Villeneuve’s model, Timothee Chalamet will convey the character and his myriad Corleone-esque challenges to the large display screen. We’ll see the way it all comes collectively when Dune hits theaters on December 18, 2020.
