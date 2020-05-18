How Dune’s Paul Atreides Is Similar To Al Pacino’s Godfather Character, According To Denis Villeneuve

Paul has been raised in a really strict setting with a whole lot of coaching, as a result of he is the son of a Duke and in the future… he is coaching to be the Duke. However as a lot as he is been ready and skilled for that position, is it actually what he desires to be? That is the contradiction of that character. It is like Michael Corleone in The Godfather – it is somebody that has a really tragic destiny and he’ll turn out to be one thing that he was not wishing to turn out to be.