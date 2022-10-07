How each Latin American country voted at the UN on the mission that investigates crimes against humanity in Venezuela

The vote of each country in the UN

The UN Human Rights Council approved this Friday the renewal for two years of the mission that investigates crimes against humanity in Venezuela. The project received 19 votes in favor, 5 against and 23 abstentions.

Of the Latin Americans who have a vote in the Council, Brazil and Paraguay accompanied the project; Argentina, Mexico and Honduras abstained; y Bolivia, Cuba and Venezuela did it against.

Among those who did not support the initiative, either by refraining from voting or not promoting the presentation to the Council, and who had previously supported the mission are Argentina, Honduras (abstained), Colombia, Guyana and Peru (did not accompany the presentation).

Resolution L.41 presented with the support of 39 countries condemned the serious human rights violations in Venezuela y requested the renewal for two more years of the mandate of the UN Independent Mission who investigates the Crimes against humanity committed by the regime of Nicolás Maduro.

The signatories of the document analyzed this Friday at the United Nations Human Rights Council are: Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Greece, Guatemala, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Romania , Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States and Uruguay.

The nations indicated that they welcome with “satisfaction with the reports of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the International Independent Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela” and expressed “its concern about the continuing and serious violations and abuses of human rights in Venezuela”.

Among those serious violations, they listed the “disproportionate impact on the rights of women, children, indigenous peoples, older persons and persons with disabilities”, and that “more than 6.8 million people have been forced to leave the country” due to the deep crisis.

They then underlined the conviction that only a peaceful and democratic path is the solution to the current crisis in Venezuela and that said solution “is in the hands of the Venezuelan people”.

The countries condemnedvigorously all violations and abuses of human rights in Venezuelasome of which, according to the International Fact Finding Mission, may constitute Crimes against humanity”.

In another order, they urged the state of Venezuela to apply the recommendations contained in the recent reports of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In addition, they expressed their deep concern about the “continued erosion of the rule of law and lack of transparency in the process of appointing judges and prosecutors”; while strongly condemningwidespread politically motivated repression and persecutionincluding through the excessive use of force, arbitrary detention, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”.

In another item, they urged Venezuela to “immediately release all political prisoners and all other persons illegally or arbitrarily deprived of liberty”; and called for the Office of the High Commissioner and the International Independent Fact-Finding Mission have all the necessary resources and administrative, technical and logistical support to carry out their respective mandates.

