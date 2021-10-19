How elemental reactions paintings in Genshin Affect

In Genshin Affect, every personality is a consumer of a particular component and relying at the aggregate between them throughout the group, some reactions or others happen. Due to this fact, it is very vital to grasp those results if we wish to take complete benefit of our coaching.

Within the following information we depart you all vital details about elemental reactions so you know the way they paintings and what results are produced when two parts are combined. Don’t leave out it!

Components in Genshin Affect

Up to now there are 7 pieces to be had for the characters to use them. They’re as follows:

Anemo: is the component comparable to air.

is the component comparable to air. Geo: It’s the component connected to the earth.

It’s the component connected to the earth. Electro: As its title suggests, it’s the component of electrical energy.

As its title suggests, it’s the component of electrical energy. Cryo: it’s the coldest component, it belongs to ice.

it’s the coldest component, it belongs to ice. Dendro: the least noticed thus far belongs to crops.

the least noticed thus far belongs to crops. Pyro: it’s the component connected to fireplace.

it’s the component connected to fireplace. Hydro: the closing component belongs to water.





Elemental reactions in Genshin Affect

The elemental reactions They’re vital in battle to grasp what sort of impact we will download when converting characters and making synergies between the other characters. On this method, the fights develop into a lot sooner and simpler by way of expanding the wear dealt.