How elemental reactions paintings in Genshin Affect

In Genshin Affect, every personality is a consumer of a particular component and relying at the aggregate between them throughout the group, some reactions or others happen. Due to this fact, it is very vital to grasp those results if we wish to take complete benefit of our coaching.
Within the following information we depart you all vital details about elemental reactions so you know the way they paintings and what results are produced when two parts are combined. Don’t leave out it!
Components in Genshin Affect
Up to now there are 7 pieces to be had for the characters to use them. They’re as follows:
- Anemo: is the component comparable to air.
- Geo: It’s the component connected to the earth.
- Electro: As its title suggests, it’s the component of electrical energy.
- Cryo: it’s the coldest component, it belongs to ice.
- Dendro: the least noticed thus far belongs to crops.
- Pyro: it’s the component connected to fireplace.
- Hydro: the closing component belongs to water.
Elemental reactions in Genshin Affect
The elemental reactions They’re vital in battle to grasp what sort of impact we will download when converting characters and making synergies between the other characters. On this method, the fights develop into a lot sooner and simpler by way of expanding the wear dealt.
|
parts
|
impact
|
Title
|
Anemo + any person
|
Offers bonus elemental harm and spreads the impact to within reach enemies or gadgets.
|
Whirlwind
|
Dendro + Pyro
|
Offers Pyro harm each and every so ceaselessly.
|
Burn
|
Electro + Hydro
|
Offers Electro harm each and every so ceaselessly.
|
Electrocharged
|
Electro + Pyro
|
Offers Electro harm each and every so ceaselessly.
|
Overload
|
Cryo + Pyro
|
The assault will deal double the standard harm if Pyro is activating the component, or 1.5 the standard harm if Cryo is the only activating it.
|
Melted
|
Cryo + Hydro
|
Freeze the objective.
|
Freezing
|
Geo + another
|
Absorbs one of the most goal’s elemental power and drops a crystal that grants the nature an elemental defend in the event that they contact the crystal. The defend absorbs all sorts of harm, however is simpler in opposition to the component of the defend than with the opposite sorts of harm.
|
Crystallization
|
Hydro + Pyro
|
The assault will deal double the standard harm if Hydro is activating the component, or 1.5 the standard harm if Pyro is the only activating it.
|
Vaporization
|
Cryo + Electro
|
Offers Cryo harm over a space and decreases the objective’s protection.
|
Superconductor
|
Geo + Hydro
|
Makes enemies slower in battle.
|
Barro
|
Geo + Cryo
|
Vital probability is upper.
|
Shatter
|
Geo + Dendro
|
Create traps and bleed enemies.
|
Thorn
|
Dendro + Hydro
|
Offers poison harm in house.
|
Poison
|
Cryo + Hydro
|
Frozen enemies take fracturing harm.
|
Snowstorm