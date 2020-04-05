How Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Feels About Marvel’s Huge Movie Release Date Changes

We have reached some extent by which the coronavirus pandemic affecting film releases that had been scheduled for the spring and summer season. As studios shuffle round their schedules to make room for the films they’ve needed to delay, movies that had been slated for this fall and winter are actually getting moved as properly. Marvel’s The Eternals is among the first movies to really feel that affect. Whereas it was initially scheduled for November 6 of this 12 months, it’s now attributable to be launched on February 12th, 2021.