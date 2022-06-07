How Faitelson transformed his anti-American image

David Faitelson Club America (Photo: ESPN/[email protected])

The America club It is one of the most relevant teams in the mexican soccer; However, its popular image has generated divisions among Mexican football fans, therefore, among sports analysts that division and “contempt” have also been transferred to the Coapa team. David Faitelson is one of the protagonists of that image in which sports televisionwhich is why he is one of the experts who most questions the Eagles.

In ESPN David Faitelson resumed his criticism against those from Coapa, but that formation was brought from the television station that dominated sports coverage in the nineties under the hand of Jose Ramon Fernandez. In an interview with George Burro Van Rankin for his YouTube channel, recounted how he left his love for baseball to become a critic of Mexican soccer, especially America.

Although David already had experience in other media, he remembered what he learned at home before going out into the world of work, his dad was a mexican football fan and especially from the azulcremas, so the club followed by family custom, but his father hated criticism from Joserra.

Enrique Bermúdez, David Faitelson, Raúl Orvañanos and José Ramón Fernández during a meeting (Photo: Instagram/@enriquebermudez_)

“My dad told me: ‘Get rid of those bitter people who only speak ill of America’”, recalled the controversial sports commentator.

Though he was never able to perform as a soccer playerunderstood that he could be a sports analyst and thus follow the sport closely, but there he crossed paths with his main passion, which is baseball:

“I was a frustrated soccer player, my body was not enough to be a soccer player, they offered me to play American football, I didn’t like it and I played baseball but I didn’t do it very well.”

Already as a sports journalist, Faitelson came to imevisionthere under the direction of José Ramón began to understand the dynamics of football and television. He had to give up his love of baseball to get involved in national soccer and thus learn to deal with the controversy that is liked by the public.

Photos: YouTube/Hour Zero ESPN

But without a doubt who was his main guide to create that anti-Americanist image was José Ramón. Once formalized TV Azteca the experienced journalist taught all his pupils to “hate” Televisaconsequently to America for being the team of the same owner of the television station.

“I lost a bit of fanaticism for football. I was educated in an anti-American school, that of José Ramón, it is an anti-American school”

The years spent in TV Azteca beside Joserra They helped him understand how Mexican soccer should be discussed and analyzed, so he gave up covering baseball and turned to Liga MX and became the antagonist of América.

“To make controversy in this country, it is football”

José Ramón Fernández in an interview with David Faitelson, the day he revealed his worst health moment (Photo: Youtube/ESPN Deportes)

Through an interview for the channel Youtube of Javier AlarconFaitelson revealed how executives of ESPN They asked for Fernández’s cell phone just after asking them for a job, because the situation in TV Azteca was no longer the best.

“I phoned ESPN in 2006, after the World Cup in Germany and told them: ‘I want to work with you,'” Faitelson began to describe. “Right now I don’t have anything, but possibly something will open in the next few months”, they replied.

While on a broadcast with Morelia, David revealed that he received a call from the director, so he was excited about the possible offer; nevertheless, the reason was to get Joserra’s numberso without hesitation he sent it to him and continued to wait for his opportunity.

The next day at the Azteca offices, José Ramón ranted against the offeraccording to Faitelson: “Some crazy people from the USA called me, They want me to work with them at a company that only talks about basketball and football. I sent them through a tube”.

But when Faitelson signed with ESPN and Joserra left Aztec SportsESPN producers contacted him again and hired him.

KEEP READING:

Pachuca’s joke involving Shakira with Kevin Álvarez

“He hurt my jaw”: how was the fight between Naughty Arce vs. “Terrible” Morales

Julio César Chávez boasted how Omar Chávez trains for his return to the ring