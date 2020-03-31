How Far Disney+’s Cassian Andor Star Wars Show Got Before Coronavirus Shutdown

With The Mandalorian lastly making its method throughout the pond to the UK (the place many have been displeased in regards to the weekly rollout being maintained), it stays clear that Star Wars followers are at all times hungry for extra content material. The small-screen facet of the franchise has seemingly earned much less blowback from the fanbase total in latest months, making Diego Luna’s upcoming Cassian Andor standalone sequence as extremely anticipated as the rest coming to Disney+. Sadly, it is going through the identical destiny of many different in-production tasks, and has been shut down because of coronavirus considerations.