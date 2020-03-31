How Far Disney+’s Cassian Andor Star Wars Show Got Before Coronavirus Shutdown

Go away a Remark
With The Mandalorian lastly making its method throughout the pond to the UK (the place many have been displeased in regards to the weekly rollout being maintained), it stays clear that Star Wars followers are at all times hungry for extra content material. The small-screen facet of the franchise has seemingly earned much less blowback from the fanbase total in latest months, making Diego Luna’s upcoming Cassian Andor standalone sequence as extremely anticipated as the rest coming to Disney+. Sadly, it is going through the identical destiny of many different in-production tasks, and has been shut down because of coronavirus considerations.
Delays like that always trigger worries in followers that tasks may not really come to fruition, however it sounds just like the Cassian Andor sequence a minimum of acquired a boot within the door earlier than the shutdown occurred. Here is what particular results artist Neil Scanlan needed to say about it to Fansided:
I like the Star Wars world. I’m very, very joyful [with] the Lucasfilm setting and Kathleen Kennedy. I used to be more than pleased to get collectively and such. Completely. We ultimately labored 4 or so weeks into it earlier than, sadly, we had been being like in every single place proper now in response to the disaster; we needed to lockdown for some time.
Contemplating all of the secrecy that goes into Star Wars tasks, Neil Scanlan could not be anticipated to get into any deep specifics about what was occurring, regardless of how a lot followers would like to know what’s within the Cassian Andor scripts. That stated, there has already been speak about a number of Star Wars characters coming into the prequel TV sequence that had been reduce out of earlier tasks.
After all, as a result of he is on the consequences facet of the manufacturing, Neil Scanlan was doubtless getting invested in numerous pre-visualization set-ups for a few of the extra difficult sequences which have already been confirmed.
What Neil Scanlan might say, although, ought to have Rogue One‘s greatest followers happy, because it sounds just like the Cassian Andor mission shall be aiming for a few of the identical visible highlights because the function spinoff. In Scanlan’s phrases:
I feel Rogue One has a really distinct look about it. Loads of Star Wars followers, I feel, observed that barely tougher edge. And Tony [Gilroy] is now nonetheless again with us and nonetheless writing and directing for the present as effectively. And in order that’s begin — to know, the place the colour palette may lie.
Tony Gilroy’s presence is unquestionably welcomed, contemplating he penned not solely Rogue One, but additionally the primary 4 motion pictures within the Bourne franchise, in addition to Dolores Claiborne, Michael Clayton and State of Play, amongst others. His directorial expertise aren’t fairly as prolific – he helmed Clayton, Bourne Legacy and Duplicity – however a Star Wars TV present is already on an entire different degree from most Hollywood movies. The Mandalorian‘s state-of-the-art digital manufacturing methods will doubtless turn out to be useful for the Cassian Andor present as effectively.
After all, for something additional to occur, the world wants to achieve some extent the place the coronavirus pandemic is eradicated sufficient for TV and film productions to get again to filming. And also you simply know that Disney execs shall be leaping on the alternative to start out issues up once more as quickly because the common thumbs up is granted.
For now, Star Wars followers ought to be affected person in terms of seeing Cassian Andor once more in live-action, however a minimum of we might be considerably relieved to know that The Mandalorian Season 2 is much sufficient alongside that Season 2 doubtless will not be postponed.
