How Fast Is Hyperspace? The Star Wars Team Has The Perfect Answer

Coming into hyperspace requires a ship that may journey quicker than the velocity of sunshine, however when you’re inside hyperspace, it is much less clear precisely how briskly you re touring, or how briskly you may journey. In the long run that lack of readability is sort of intentional because it signifies that ships attempting to get from one place to a different will arrive at their vacation spot on the level when the story wants them there, and never a second sooner, or later.