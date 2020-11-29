How Filmmaker Anita Rivaroli Lured Foo Fighters to Italy

In 2015, determined to get his favourite band, Foo Fighters, to play in Cesena, a small city close to Rimini, Italian marine geologist Fabio Zaffagnini got here up with a somewhat unorthodox answer. Reportedly impressed by the prank pulled by the group of “College of Rock,” which noticed Jack Black and Richard Linklater asking Led Zeppelin to allow them to use “Immigrant Track” in a video recorded on set, he determined to invite “The Rockin’1000”—1,000 guitarists, drummers and singers —to play their track “Be taught to Fly.” Concurrently.

Elevating $50,000 by way of a crowdfunding website, Zaffagnini began recruiting potential allies and musicians with the assistance of his buddies, together with director Anita Rivaroli. One yr within the planning, the open-air occasion produced a YouTube video that rapidly went viral, amassing 55 million views to date. Rivaroli was solely meant to be accountable for capturing the unique video, however after some time she realized she wished to dig deeper. Reaching out to the contributors by way of the occasion’s on-line platform, she went on to document these conversations, now featured prominently within the movie “We Are the Thousand,” which has its worldwide premiere at IDFA in Frontlight.

“There have been guys from Sicily, who drove for miles and miles at their very own expense simply to play this track,” she says. “It wasn’t nearly fandom—I wished to perceive this connection between music and somebody’s non-public life. I didn’t need to do a hagiography. The Rockin’1000 is the explanation why we’re telling this story, however music is on the heart of all of it. I used to be actually moved by some tales, like Renato’s for instance—a captain who was identified with most cancers simply earlier than he joined our challenge. I additionally empathized with women—it was my private goal to assist them open up,” she says, mentioning a drummer referred to as Giada, who after parting methods with two bands discovered braveness to carry out once more. “In a approach, this challenge helped folks take care of issues they simply couldn’t take care of earlier than.”

The identical could possibly be stated for Zaffagnini himself, who had to overcome his personal shyness so as to see the entire challenge by way of. “He’s such an introvert; he doesn’t need to speak about this non-public life. He used to be a nerd, actually insecure, however whenever you obtain one thing, it offers you braveness to do extra,” she says.

Anita Rivaroli

Courtesy of Filippo Venturi

The end result was a triumph of willpower over information (“At first, we didn’t even know the way to make all these folks play in synch,” says Rivaroli, revealing that the group ultimately settling for click-track). And, a lot to Rivaroli’s shock, the band even made contact shortly after, inviting Zaffagnini and buddies to Walla Walla in Seattle to meet them. “Fabio advised me that Foo Fighters are the type of band that likes to keep in contact with their followers,” she explains. “They invite them on stage throughout gigs, they reply to them on social media. They need to be seen as regular guys, not rock stars.”

The journey was hectic, despite the fact that the director admits to being “extra of a Nirvana woman.” “We had been actually, actually nervous,” recounts Rivaroli, who has recognized Zaffagnini since highschool. My digital camera broke down, so I used to be in a panic. Once we acquired there, [frontman] Dave Grohl was very pleasant, served us drinks and wished to perceive how we managed to pull it off with all these musicians enjoying collectively on the identical time. We spent numerous time simply speaking concerning the sound. Then they stated they wished to come to Cesena.”

They had been pretty much as good as their phrase: Foo Fighters carried out there the identical yr, predictably opening their set with “Be taught to Fly.” “I f—ing cried,” Grohl advised the viewers, composed largely of the Rockin’1000 crowd. “To see you folks, singing our track for the entire f—ing world … To me, it was the best second.”

However in addition to inspiring a film, the video not solely served its function by bringing the band to Cesena, it additionally created a brand new neighborhood, with The Rockin’1000 persevering with to carry out basic rock songs throughout Europe. “We didn’t count on it might go that properly,” says Rivaroli. “We didn’t think about Foo Fighters would actually reply our plea, and now, when these nameless musicians play huge stadiums as a substitute of their room or an area bar, it’s the identical feeling. There may be numerous ego in music, however this challenge tried to take it out of the equation. Everybody had to be on the identical degree for it to work. Now, each time they play someplace new, the largest rock band on earth is simply getting larger.”