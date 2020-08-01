How Filmmakers Pivoted Real Madrid Docu-Series During Coronavirus

When Real Madrid Fooball Group proposed the acquisition of Spanish girls’s soccer membership Membership Deportivo Tacón, producers Tomas Pastor and Ana Pastor noticed a narrative — girls’s soccer group that was going to make it into the largest membership on the planet.

With the success of the U.S. girls’s soccer group, they acquired the ball rolling and began “Un Sueño Real (A Real Dream),” a docu-series following this group’s transition from the First Division league.

Nonetheless, when the coronavirus pandemic halted manufacturing and the soccer season, the filmmakers pivoted their storytelling. They adopted the gamers into their houses. Stars resembling Kosovare Asllani, Sofia Jakobsson and Thaisa turned integral to the narrative as they continued coaching at dwelling, however began to shared tales about parenting, politics, LGBTQ rights and nervousness.

Ana Pastor, Tomas Pastor and President of Exile Content material, Daniel Eilemberg discuss to Selection about altering the narrative through the pandemic and why telling this story is necessary to the face of soccer.

How did the concept for “Un Sueño Real (A Real Dream)” start?

Daniel Eilemberg: The thought got here from Newtral and we’ve a partnership with them to provide non-scripted content material.

We have been first made conscious of this story by means of Ana Pastor and Tomas Pastor who have been following the acquisition of the soccer group, Membership Deportivo Tacón. After we heard this story a couple of group that had made it from the First Division league lower than a 12 months earlier than and have been about to change into a part of Real Madrid, we noticed we had a particular story there.

The season was about to start, the acquisition was about to start and we moved the manufacturing ahead. However earlier than we might transfer ahead, we needed to get approval from Real Madrid, which we did.

It was so necessary to be there from the primary day and comply with the group with cameras as a result of this was a second that will by no means occur once more.

Tomas Pastor: I used to be studying in regards to the affect this might have on girls’s soccer and it’s going to be big. It is going to affect the academies in addition to girls’s soccer around the globe.

It was additionally distinctive alternative to have the ability to shoot from the primary day. To go from capturing the final day of the group as Membership Deportivo Tacón and their first day as Real Madrid. We have been within the locker room and of their lives.

You began capturing this in August, and the world took a flip in 2020 once we went into lockdown and soccer was canceled, how did that affect your manufacturing?

Tomas Pastor: When the lockdown occurred, we contacted the gamers and requested if we might shoot them of their houses. We adopted their coaching just about and met on Skype with the coaches and have been with them through the lockdown.

In a single episode, we had a second with Isa Moreno (Midfielder) she has a dialog together with her mom the place she says, “Mother, you didn’t need me to play soccer as a child.” That will by no means occur with little boys, so we caught good moments like that.

You’ll be able to see how they overcome difficulties as a group and people due to it.

Eilemberg: It was a troublesome manufacturing problem and one we needed to learn to take care of, but it surely’s an fascinating flip of occasions throughout the sequence and we get to spotlight how the game treats women and men.

We additionally get to have a look at the dynamics of a group compelled to coach and reside individually and provides this nice layer to the storytelling.

Ana Pastor: The boys’s group have been capable of resume coaching in Could, however the feminine leagues needed to cancel any competitors. As filmmakers, we actually acquired to see the disparity between genders. Even in coaching, you may see how Sergio Ramos who’s the captain for the lads’s Real Madrid group has a house health club and may prepare. When you examine the ladies’s coaching, they’re at dwelling coaching with bottles of water for weights. So, we have been actually capable of deliver that to gentle.

How did the crew measurement change as a result of you may’t have 100 individuals on a set?

Tomas Pastor: Our post-Covid crew is made up of a cameraman, a sound individual and a reporter. We’ve got to comply with the laws set by the Spanish authorities and social distance.

How did your capturing time get delayed by the lockdown?

Ana Pastor: Our capturing has been prolonged by two months due to the pandemic.

Eilemberg: Construction-wise, it’s nonetheless 4 episodes and we caught to that, however the storyline shifted. Six video games nonetheless wanted to be performed and issues have been left up within the air a bit as we didn’t actually have the ending anymore, however we did discover a approach to shut out the sequence throughout all of this.

Ana Pastor: They closed the season in Could and now it’s beginning up in September. So, we’ve to comply with the journey as a result of the merger was simply accomplished this previous July 1.

Are you seeing an curiosity in girls’s soccer due to Real Madrid’s Ladies’s Group and the success of the U.S. Soccer group?

Ana Pastor: Completely, sure. Within the documentary, there’s just a little lady asking why they don’t have girls in soccer playing cards, they usually don’t. The playing cards solely function males. So, her mom creates these stickers with girls gamers only for her. We have been recording that second, however what occurred, since we made the documentary, they’ve the playing cards.

It’s actually a brand new part in girls’s soccer and that’s what the documentary will present — the genesis of this group.