How Fuller House’s Andrea Barber Felt About That Big Kimmy And Joey Moment

That was a lovely second. Joey and Kimmy have all the time been the sidekicks. They’re the humorous folks with out feelings who simply present one-liners and produce comedian aid. You don’t get many possibilities to see these characters get emotional, and this was an ideal likelihood to speak about why Joey and Kimmy have been round a lot. Joey and Kimmy didn’t have nice connections with their organic household, in order that they went to the Tanners to get that love they’d been looking for all of their lives. It was so nice to lastly join these dots and join these characters to one another.