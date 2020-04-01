How George R.R. Martin Feels About Westworld’s Game Of Thrones Cameos

Go away a Remark
Westworld has been elevating no less than as many questions because it answered within the third season up to now, however a current episode included some appearances that apparently should not be taken as greater than fast cameos. Game of Thrones‘ greatest dragon turned up on Westworld, and showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss had been within the combine as nicely. George R.R. Martin, who penned the A Music of Ice and Fireplace novels that impressed Game of Thrones, weighed in on Drogon and the showrunners on Westworld:
I believed it was a enjoyable second, and it made me smile. Subsequently, after all, the web has blown up over the cameo, because the web is wont to do. Some folks cherished the cameo, some hated it, and everyone, it appears to me, is making means an excessive amount of of it. Hey, of us, c’mon. It was only a little bit of enjoyable. A form of Easter Egg. You all like Easter Eggs in your video video games, don’t you? In the event you blinked, you could possibly have missed it… type of like the looks of Yul Brynner’s ‘man in black’ robotic from the unique WESTWORLD film that appeared first season. I’ve been identified to try this form of factor myself.
The Game of Thrones cameos of Drogon, David Benioff, and Dan Weiss had been undoubtedly noticeable for Game of Thrones followers however amounted to lower than 20 seconds of screentime. Westworld did not even name a lot consideration to their interactions within the grand scheme of issues.
Regardless that Westworld is understood for packing in small scenes that may come again in massive methods, George R.R. Martin signifies this Game of Thrones connection was only a enjoyable second. Followers should not rely on Drogon having a significant half to play in the remainder of Season 3.
Curiously, George R.R. Martin additionally revealed on his web site that he did not really know the Game of Thrones cameos had been taking place on Westworld. As an alternative, Westworld co-creator and co-showrunner Jonah Nolan informed Martin that he ought to remember to catch the following episode as a result of “there may be one thing that will amuse” him. As a Westworld fan, Martin “would have been watching in any case,” and he “was certainly amused” when the three Ds of David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Drogon appeared on display.
In case you missed the Game of Thrones cameos on Westworld, this is what went down:
Surprisingly, Game of Thrones wasn’t the one in style undertaking with scaly creatures to get a nod on this specific episode of Westworld. The “purchaser” with a startup in Costa Rica may very well be none aside from InGen, a.okay.a. the corporate behind the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park. I’ve seen Jurassic Park sufficient occasions to know {that a} fire-breathing dragon by no means made the minimize, however I would say the nod to the dino film was undoubtedly enjoyable.
What sorts of cameos are in retailer in the remainder of Westworld Season 3? George R.R. Martin might not discover any extra Thrones cameos this season, however hopefully that may give him time to complete Winds of Winter with out popular culture distractions. Discover out what’s subsequent on Westworld with new episodes airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Westworld was not one of many many sequence with manufacturing halted by the coronavirus, so followers can look ahead to the complete third season airing as meant.
