How George R.R. Martin Feels About Westworld’s Game Of Thrones Cameos

I believed it was a enjoyable second, and it made me smile. Subsequently, after all, the web has blown up over the cameo, because the web is wont to do. Some folks cherished the cameo, some hated it, and everyone, it appears to me, is making means an excessive amount of of it. Hey, of us, c’mon. It was only a little bit of enjoyable. A form of Easter Egg. You all like Easter Eggs in your video video games, don’t you? In the event you blinked, you could possibly have missed it… type of like the looks of Yul Brynner’s ‘man in black’ robotic from the unique WESTWORLD film that appeared first season. I’ve been identified to try this form of factor myself.