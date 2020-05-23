How Getting Pregnant At 16 Influenced Jamie Lynn Spears’ Sweet Magnolias Character On Netflix

Noreen is attempting to take care of it as gracefully as she will be able to, however she’s additionally attempting to take care of some positivity. She’s nonetheless longing for a cheerful ending. And in my very own state of affairs, I used to be as nicely. However on the finish of the day, you need to get up for what’s finest for you and your child. I believe that’s what individuals did not perceive about me and my first being pregnant. Each choice I made got here from a spot of desirous to do proper by [my daughter] Maddie and being the most effective mother that I could possibly be. For this half, I actually simply drew from the expertise of being a younger woman who was attempting to do what was finest for her and her little one. I used to be beneath a microscope, and in Noreen’s case, she has the entire city of Serenity watching her. So there are undoubtedly parallels there.