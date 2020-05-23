How Getting Pregnant At 16 Influenced Jamie Lynn Spears’ Sweet Magnolias Character On Netflix

Go away a Remark
Man, time certain does fly. It was manner again in 2008 when a then 16-year-old Jamie Lynn Spears needed to finish her four-year run because the star of Nickelodeon’s acclaimed Zoey 101 as a result of she was pregnant along with her first little one. Her teen being pregnant was the speak of Hollywood, and Spears rapidly felt the necessity to retreat to her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana to get away from as a lot of the gossip and tabloid scrutiny as potential. Now, the 29-year-old has returned to the highlight within the Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias, and he or she’s been in a position to deliver a few of her private expertise to her function.
Sweet Magnolias follows three finest buddies, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) as they navigate romance, their careers and households of their small South Carolina city. When the present begins, Maddie’s physician husband, Invoice (Chris Klein), has already left her and their three youngsters for his a lot youthful nurse, Noreen (Spears), who’s presently a number of months pregnant with their little one. And, as you may think, their small city is abuzz with gossip over the affair and looking out on the trio carefully for any indicators of drama that could possibly be gabbed about.
Clearly, Jamie Lynn Spears is aware of fairly a bit about having individuals gossip about you while you’re pregnant, so she was in a position to deliver a few of her actual life data to her function as Noreen on Sweet Magnolias. Spears spoke with The Hollywood Reporter lately about her return to tv, and had this to say about what it was wish to act once more, and the way she used her historical past to tell her work as Noreen:
It did not even really feel like appearing. Though it was nerve-racking to get again in entrance of the digital camera, this felt very pure for me. I keep in mind being 16 years outdated, being pregnant in a small city. After which on high of it, the entire world was watching. Do not get me improper, I did not view myself as a sufferer. And with Noreen, it was essential to not play the sufferer both. She put herself in a compromising state of affairs. She’s a younger woman who made some grownup choices, and he or she’s attempting to take some duty for that. That was me, too.
Contemplating all of the errors and unhealthy choices that Noreen has made, it could be very simple for Sweet Magnolias to have set Noreen as a villain, and for Jamie Lynn Spears to play her as one. As a substitute, it is fairly clear from the start that Noreen is somebody who usually has the most effective of intentions, and actually simply managed to, someway, get in manner over her head with Invoice. And, if there may be any true unhealthy man in that state of affairs, it is undoubtedly him.
As Jamie Lynn Spears famous throughout her interview, now that Invoice has left his household for Noreen, she’s attempting very exhausting to make the most effective of a really unhealthy state of affairs, and, as Season 1 goes on, it isn’t exhausting to truly really feel a bit unhealthy for her. She’s doing every little thing she will be able to to fix fences with what’s going to quickly be her step youngsters, but it surely does not at all times work out too nicely for her. And, although Maddie has managed to be civil to Noreen, the remainder of the city is not so sort.
Spears additionally stated that she actually understood Noreen’s need to attempt to look towards the longer term hopefully, even within the face of some robust obstacles, as a result of it is all about doing what’s finest to your child:
Noreen is attempting to take care of it as gracefully as she will be able to, however she’s additionally attempting to take care of some positivity. She’s nonetheless longing for a cheerful ending. And in my very own state of affairs, I used to be as nicely. However on the finish of the day, you need to get up for what’s finest for you and your child. I believe that’s what individuals did not perceive about me and my first being pregnant. Each choice I made got here from a spot of desirous to do proper by [my daughter] Maddie and being the most effective mother that I could possibly be. For this half, I actually simply drew from the expertise of being a younger woman who was attempting to do what was finest for her and her little one. I used to be beneath a microscope, and in Noreen’s case, she has the entire city of Serenity watching her. So there are undoubtedly parallels there.
Should you ask me, Jamie Lynn Spears did a beautiful job of working all of her actual experiences into her half as Noreen and succeeded in making her far more than one other model of “the opposite girl” stereotype. You possibly can watch the total first season of Sweet Magnolias on Netflix proper now, however should you want extra to observe within the coming weeks, try our Netflix premiere information and see what’s coming to TV this summer season!
