How Grey’s Anatomy And Shonda Rhimes Impacted NBC’s Council Of Dads

Shonda Rhimes is an absolute genius at I think really innovative storytelling, and the ability of that show to keep so many storylines up in the air at the same time with so many characters and give each character a three-beat story in every episode. And also I think the thing that was really revolutionary about Shonda was, and we talked about this early on on the show, was we had a multiracial cast. And Shonda said to us in the writers room, she was like, ‘I don’t know about the rest of you, but I don’t spend all of my time with the people that I work with or the people in my life talking about race.’ So we had to kind of the same attitude towards gender and towards sexuality as well. So you can have a very diverse cast, but you’re not doing movie of the weeks about race relations or what it means to be gay or what it means to be trans or any of that. You’re just telling the story of people’s lives.