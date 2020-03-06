How ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Wrote Out Justin Chambers

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn you probably have not but watched “Go away a Gentle On,” the 16th episode of Season 16 of “Gray’s Anatomy.”

Adios, Alex Karev. Justin Chambers has formally been written out of “Gray’s Anatomy.”

Within the March fifth episode entitled “Go away a Gentle On,” Chambers’ longtime character revealed in a heartfelt letter that he has reunited with Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), one of many authentic interns of the sequence and Alex’s ex-wife. In letters despatched to his present spouse Jo (Camilla Luddington), Miranda (Chandra Wilson) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Alex defined that he discovered Izzie and discovered that she had his youngsters. So he determined to remain and make up for the 5 years he misplaced with them by elevating them now.

“It’s practically unimaginable to say goodbye to Alex Karev. That’s as true for me and for all the writers at ‘Gray’s Anatomy,’ as it’s for the followers,” mentioned showrunner Krista Vernoff in a press release. “We have now liked writing Alex. And we’ve liked watching Justin Chambers’ nuanced portrayal of him. For 16 seasons, 16 years, we’ve grown up alongside Alex Karev. We have now been pissed off by his limitations and we’ve been impressed by his development and we’ve come to like him deeply and to consider him as one among our perfect associates. We’ll miss him terribly. And we’ll all the time be thankful for his affect, on our present, on our hearts, on our followers, on the world.”

Alex had been off-screen because the Nov. 14 episode. The previous couple of episodes featured explanations of his absence that included his onscreen spouse Jo mentioning he wasn’t returning her calls. In “Go away a Gentle On,” Jo learn the letter silently, as Chambers’ voiceover dictated the phrases for the viewers.

“I’m sorry,” the letter started. “You deserve greater than a letter. This cowardice, this letter, it’s formally the worst factor I’ve ever carried out. Nevertheless it’s about me, Jo; it’s not about you. It’s not what you deserve. You deserve and have earned so significantly better than this.”

Scenes of Jo have been intercut with a stroll down reminiscence lane for Jo and Alex, in addition to Alex and another pivotal folks in his life, together with his father and his newly-discovered kids.

The letter mentioned that Alex loves how “good and courageous” Jo is and the way she made him higher, or not less than “kinder.” He wrote that he loves Jo, however that he’s additionally in love with Izzie.

“There was part of me that all the time puzzled, that all the time wished to know, that all the time felt like we left issues unresolved — unfinished,” he wrote of Izzie. “I reached out to Izzie and we began speaking and it scared the crap out of me as a result of it felt like no time had handed — like Izzie and I have been sort of frozen collectively in time. And now, now we’re not.”

Izzie was “on a farm in Kansas, on this unbelievable place in the course of nowhere,” he continued. And that’s the place he was, too.

“Izzie had my youngsters, and I do know you get what that actually means. I do know you of all folks know why I can’t simply go away now,” he wrote. “I’ve an opportunity to make this household complete, and I simply hope you’re keen on me again sufficient to let me take it. I would like to offer these youngsters the household you and I by no means had.”

He additionally went on to inform Jo that he did imply it when he requested her to marry him, and he or she was not simply the “let’s get a canine lady.” However the pull of getting youngsters was simply an excessive amount of for him.

“I had this household I by no means knew I had on this insane farm, and I needed getting every part I all the time wished didn’t have to harm you within the course of,” he wrote.

He concluded the letter by thanking her for taking good care of him. He additionally mentioned he signed divorce papers already and left her every part, together with his shares in Gray Sloan.

“You deserve every part good on this life, Jo. I hope you discover somebody higher than me,” he wrote, bookending the letter with one other “I’m sorry.”

After Jo completed her letter, it was Miranda’s flip to learn hers. In that one, Alex hung out telling her how a lot she taught him, even when it meant pushing his buttons. “Positive, it could be fairly nice if I simply stayed there perpetually and repaid you for every part you probably did to me,” he wrote, “however you and I each know I can’t. By no means might. You helped me develop the hell up and took a bullet out of my abdomen.”

He continued: “It took me a very long time to say it however I’m a great ped surgeon. I’m an OK man. I’m nonetheless attempting. However I’m a extremely rattling good surgeon,” he wrote. “You kicked my ass and requested extra of me than anybody.”

Whereas Jo cried in response to her letter, Miranda received mad. “It’s a matter of grace that Alex Karev is who he’s in the present day,” she informed her husband (Jason George). “He might have simply as simply been misplaced to this world — aimless — however he survived his dwelling, his household, his foster properties and have become a person — now a father — a superb surgeon, by luck, by likelihood.”

The episode took a stroll down reminiscence lane with a few of Izzie and Alex’s sweeter and extra emotional moments, as nicely, together with their marriage ceremony and her nearly dying.

Beforehand, Vernoff informed Selection that it was taking so many episodes to elucidate the place Alex was as a result of they wished to do the story “very rigorously.” Vernoff was not out there for extra remark now, nevertheless.

As a substitute, Meredith’s voiceover on the finish of the episode spoke for itself: “There actually isn’t any good technique to say goodbye.”

Chambers was part of the “Gray’s Anatomy” solid from the start. When the viewers first met his character within the 2005 pilot episode, Alex was a surgical intern on the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital. Because the years went on, the character rose within the ranks of the hospital, turning into a resident after which a pediatric surgical fellow. He additionally superior personally, first together with his marriage to Izzie, after which together with his marriage to Jo.

Watch a retrospective of Chambers’ time on “Gray’s Anatomy” above.

“Gray’s Anatomy” is at present airing Season 16 on ABC. It stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver and Giacomo Gianniotti.

“Gray’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.