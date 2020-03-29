How Han Solo’s Infamous Kessel Run Tied Into Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars does an efficient job of constructing on franchise lore and increasing on it in new methods. This may undoubtedly be stated of the “Unhealthy Batch” story arc that kicked off the season. When it comes to Kessel, its presence on the present by no means looks like fan service however extra like a pure determination given Rafa’s want for large jobs from high-paying purchasers. Giving viewers a have a look at how spice is processed by way of using slave labor was additionally a transparent approach of increasing what we find out about Kessel and sending a fairly poignant message as nicely. Additionally, the plan Ahsoka comes up with to outsmart the Pykes is so dangerous it will make Han Solo proud.