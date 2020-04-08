How Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Made J.Okay. Rowling Tear Up Over Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman was one of many few actors within the Harry Potter franchise that J.Okay. Rowling truly disclosed details about his character earlier than the storylines had been written. Rickman had typically been typecast because the villain and he was rising weary of it. Rowling didn’t disclose every little thing she had in thoughts for Snape to Rickman, however she did inform him “what lies behind the phrase ‘at all times’” – the character’s famed line within the franchise.