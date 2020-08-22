How Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban’s Time Travel Works

Can History Be Changed As A Result Of Time Travel In Harry Potter?

In the case of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, time travel is something that doesn’t seem to really change the course of events. Everything from Hermione throwing rocks to attract Harry’s attention to Buckbeak not actually being executed to saving Sirius from the dementors happens on both sides of the Time Turner’s use. We’re merely seeing them from another point of view, which shows that the executioner’s axe chopped into a pumpkin (the fence, in the book), and that it was Harry who saved his past self with his stag Patronus.

From where things stand in the film, it looks like Hermione Granger and Harry Potter are officially students of the Kyle Reese School of Time Travel, as we’ve got ourselves a predestination paradox here. (Also, in the books, Hermione never throws those rocks. But this is a movie, and those sorts of markers really help in the storytelling.)